A FLIGHT OF FANCY FIZZ: VIRGIN ATLANTIC ANNOUNCES BESPOKE ENGLISH SPARKLING WINE

Virgin Atlantic is set to take English sparkling wine to new heights, with the creation of its own custom blend crafted in partnership with Hambledon Wine Estate, renowned as the birthplace of English wine. Harvested this year and available from 2029, the bespoke sparkling wine will be served onboard, reflecting Virgin Atlantic’s position as a proud British flag carrier and celebrating the global rise of English winemaking.

Since 2019, customers flying in Upper Class have been welcomed with a glass of Hambledon Classic Cuvée, a choice that proved so popular it quickly became a permanent fixture alongside Champagne. The development of a dedicated Virgin Atlantic blend marks the next evolution of this successful partnership. By combining Hambledon’s winemaking expertise with Virgin Atlantic’s innovative spirit, the new sparkling wine will deliver a uniquely British experience for customers, enjoyed at 35,000ft.

With English wine production doubling in recent years, Virgin Atlantic’s new blend reinforces the UK’s place as a serious player in the global wine market. Hambledon’s winemaking team will work closely with Virgin Atlantic’s in-flight team to create a wine that captures the essence of Hambledon’s unique location and heritage, but in a style that will perfectly complement the airline’s Upper-Class experience. Combining the special energy of Hambledon’s chalk-grown chardonnay with the ripe red fruit and savoury notes of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, the wine will be tailored to be quintessentially English but with an inviting openness, accessibility and balance to perfectly express its personality at 35,000 feet.

The new Hambledon blend forms part of Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to premium partnerships and ongoing investment in its award-winning food, drink and customer experience. This includes a multi-million-pound refurbishment of its flagship Heathrow and JFK Clubhouses, the launch of The Signature Ten creations, such as The Clubhouse Burger and The Red Head cocktail, a new partnership with Starlink as well as a refit of its 787 aircraft.

Shiada Drysdale, Manager of Inflight Services Food and Beverage at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Virgin Atlantic and Hambledon have built a strong partnership over the years, sharing a passion for quality, innovation and a touch of British flair. Taking that collaboration to the next level with our own bespoke sparkling wine felt like a natural step”.

“We’re all about bringing the best of the best to the skies, and this new blend captures exactly that – a homegrown sparkling wine made exclusively for us. We can’t wait to uncork this new chapter and raise a glass with our customers once it’s onboard.”

James Osborn, Managing Director of Hambledon Wine Estate added: “We’re delighted to be taking our treasured partnership with Virgin Atlantic to even greater heights in creating a bespoke blend. We both share a pioneering spirit – our founder, Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones, planted England’s first commercial vineyard, just as Richard Branson changed airline travel in the 80s. That ambition, resilience and drive for excellence is at the heart of our partnership. We are thrilled to be creating this signature blend alongside the In-Flight team and showcasing English Sparkling Wine to a truly international audience.”