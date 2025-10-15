WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO TRAIN 1200 NEW PILOTS BY 2028

Wizz Air, EMEA’s most environmentally sustainable airline[1], today announced its commitment to train 1200 new pilots by 2028, with 240 of those to be from the UK, reinforcing its long-term investment in the UK economy and continued growth across the UK and Europe.

The airline is particularly keen to hear from individuals looking to change careers, offering a unique opportunity to take to the skies as part of one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines.

Wizz Air’s pilot training programme can be fully funded, ensuring accessibility for all successful applicants. The selection process takes approximately six months, followed by two years of intensive training leading to qualification as a Wizz Air pilot.

Once fully trained, pilots will earn £40,000 during training, £60,000 when training has been completed rising to £90,000 after 2 years and reaching £145K - £200K upon promotion to Captain.

This initiative underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to developing future aviation talent while contributing to the UK’s economic growth. With more than 250 pilots already employed in the UK, 2,800 in the Wizz Air Group, and plans for further expansion, Wizz Air continues to invest in building a strong, skilled workforce to support its ambitious fleet and route network growth.

As part of its recruitment efforts, Wizz Air will be at Pilot Careers Live in Dublin on 18th October and London on 1st November, where aspiring pilots can meet the team, learn about the fully funded training programme, and explore career opportunities with the airline.

Speaking about the announcement, Captain Phil Cullen, Wizz Air UK’s Head of Operations and Accountable Manager, said: “Our commitment to training 1200 new pilots, within the Wizz Air Group, by 2028 represents a major investment in the future of aviation and the UK’s economic landscape. We’re particularly excited to expand our recruitment efforts into Ireland for the first time, and to open the door for people seeking a career change. Wizz Air is proud to offer clear career progression and industry-leading support to all of our pilots, from training through to Captain”

Wizz Air continues to pursue ambitious growth across Europe, with plans to expand its fleet and route network as it works towards its target of operating 500 aircraft by 2030.