THE CURTAIN RAISES ON NETSU BAR

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has opened Netsu Bar, a cocktail destination that reimagines centuries of Japanese drinking traditions through modern mixology.

Inspired by Kabuki - a classical form of Japanese theatre known for its blend of drama, movement, and striking performance - the menu unfolds in four acts, each building in flavour, intensity, and atmosphere. Each section features four cocktails - two of which are non-alcoholic.

The journey begins with Jo (序) – The Prologue - a calm beginning that invites relaxation and sparks anticipation. This first act is gentle, yet intentional, where delicate flavours and restrained elegance hint at the journey ahead. Highlights include the Reverberation of Koto, a bright and floral spritz with Ketel One Citroen, Genmaicha, Yuzushu, Pear, Salted Honey and Citrus Vapour, or the non-alcoholic Dance on the Clouds, with Oolong, Chamomile, Citrus Cordial and Pink Grapefruit Soda.

In the second act, Ha (破) – The Evolution, flavours deepen as the story unfolds. Each cocktail embodies complexity and contrast - where elegance meets boldness, and subtlety gives way to intensity, with bold concoctions such as the Ghost Light, a transformative sour, inspired by the supernatural presence that lingers in the shadows of the stage, with Maker’s Mark, Umeshu, Lapsang Souchong, Coconut and Butterfly Pea.

Kyu (急) – The Climax, is a dramatic crescendo where every detail - from taste to atmosphere - culminates in a moment of full intensity. In this act, flavours are bold, presentations dramatic, and each drink leaves a lasting impression before the final resolution unfolds. Standouts include the Midnight Hanamachi, a drink as bold as the final steps taken

on the Hanamichi - the Kabuki stage’s dramatic walkway - with Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej, Coffee Bean, Pineapple, Cardamom, Straw Smoke, and the Moonlight Shadow, a zero-proof yet full-flavoured mix of Spiced Caribbean Blend, Charred Pineapple and Ginger Mandarin Soda.

The show comes to an elegant close with Kiri (切) – The Final Act. Flavours soften, energy settles, and the curtain falls, with drinks such as The Final Bow, with Rémy Martin VSOP, Netsu Cold Brew, Pedro Ximénez, Coffee Liqueur, Coconut and Tonka Beans inviting quiet reflection on the performance.

At the heart of Netsu Bar is a philosophy of mindful preparation. Each drink is crafted with precision using rare Japanese spirits – aged whiskies, signature sakes, premium shochu, and awamori – alongside seasonal ingredients and contemporary techniques such as infusion, fermentation, and layering.

Beyond cocktails, the bar also honours Japanese ceremony with a seasonal tea and speciality coffee programme, prepared with equal mastery. These rituals offer balance and composure, echoing ancient practices reimagined.

The atmosphere shifts as the night progresses. Warm lighting and a curated line-up of DJs create a theatrical rhythm that mirrors the four acts of the menu - from melodic grooves to soulful house – with sound and light choreographed as part of the experience.

Every detail at Netsu Bar is orchestrated with intent - a new expression of Japanese mixology, designed to surprise, captivate, and delight.



Netsu Bar

Open daily from 3:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Guests must be 21 years or older.

For bookings and enquiries, please contact [email protected] or call +971 4 777 2232.