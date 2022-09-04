A Deserving Doctorate for an Honourable Honouree!

Adam Stewart OD, easily steps into his father’s shoes as the new Executive Chairman and CEO of the region’s largest hotel group.

One of the Caribbean’s youngest leading entrepreneurs of global fame and deserving admiration is about to be honoured by one of the world’s top universities with its highest non-academic award for high value individuals who’ve given top-of-the-line and value-added service in special fields of regional and international import to the Caribbean group of companies.

The University of the West Indies has listed Caribbean Entrepreneur Adam Stewart for an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for the overall contributions to the region’s tourism and travel industry by his family’s internationally famous brand-name Caribbean group of companies.

Stewart, at just 41, is the Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, (SRI) ,the parent company of one of the world’s most recognised brands of all luxury all -inclusive resorts and to one of the region’s largest employers, with over 15000 staff at its 24 resorts across four brands and eight caribbean Islands.

In 2015, he was named Hotelier of the Year by both the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

Also that year Stewart was named the World Travel Awards Rising Star and Caribbean World’s Travel and Tourism personality of the Year, and was handed the distinguished Alumni Torch Award by his alma mater, Florida International University.

In addition to his role with SRI, Stewart continues to lead the family’s extensive hospitality, media, automotive and appliance business holdings, also serving as Executive Chairman of the parent ATL Group; and in 2017 he oversaw the introduction of the Starbucks brand to Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Barbados, Turks and Caicos and Panama.

According to the UWI, despite being on of the most successful and admired entrepreneurs of our time , Adam Stewart remains a proud Jamaican and Caribbean citizen, dedicating much of his time to elevating the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2009, he founded the sandals Foundation, a non-profit organisation that harnesses the strength of the sandals brand to tackle issues affecting the caribbean.

100% of the general public’s proceeds goes to the Sandals Foundation goes directly to programmes benefiting the Caribbean.



Stewart is also founder and Chairman of Jamaica’s non-profit “We Care for Cornwall regional Hospital” which raises funds to improve hospital facilities.

In 2016, Stewart received Jamaica’s Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for his outstanding contribution to tourism and the hotel Industry

He was also named the 2016 Caribbean American Mover and Shaker - Humanitarian of the Year by the Caribbean Media Network.

In 2017, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation honoured him with the Jerry Award for outstanding contributions to Caribbean Development.

Under his leadership in 2020 SRI responded to the Jamaican government’s call for Covid-19 relief by handing -over Sandals Carlyle resort free of charge for 18 months and donating JA$30m for the purchase of care packages.

He has a long relationship with the UWI serving as Ambassador of the Western Jamaica Campus. IN 2021 he signed a MOU with the UWI sealing a US$10m in support from the SRI toward establishment of the Gordon “Butch’ Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism in honour of his late father and Sandals founder.

For all these reasons offered by The UWI and earned by ASdam Stewart throughout his lifelong association with the company his father built brick-by-brick, this doctorate fits the honoree in every respect- with nore to be expected during the next decade.

And given his long list of achievements to date at just 41 it’ll surely be an exciting period to watch Adam lead SRI along the next decade as they stride towards their 50th anniversary.