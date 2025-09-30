InsureMyTrip Identifies a Surge in “Retiretrips”

InsureMyTrip is seeing a spike in what the company is calling “Retiretrips,” once-in-a-lifetime bucket-list adventures that many people plan in the first year or two after retiring. The trend coincides with a notable rise in quotes for travel insurance policies on itineraries exceeding $25,000 for those of retirement age.

The term “Retiretrips,” coined by InsureMyTrip, reflects a shift in how many Americans are approaching travel at life’s next chapter: longer itineraries, unique destinations, and upgraded experiences: from expedition cruises and to safaris.

“We’re seeing newly retired couples trade ‘someday’ for a firm departure date,” said Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip. “These highly committed trips come with complex logistics and significant costs, and travelers are becoming more intentional about protections – especially for cancellations, medical care abroad, and emergency evacuation.”

What InsureMyTrip Is Seeing

Higher trip values: Quote requests for trips costing $25,000+ have surged 30% year over year among travelers aged 60 and older.

Longer, more complex itineraries: Multi-country routes, expedition trips, and experiences with nonrefundable components (charters, rail passes, private tours). For travelers 60+, the average trip is more than two weeks, highlighting the need for coverage that supports extended travel.

Greater demand for enhanced benefits: Among travelers aged 60+, policies with higher medical limits (medical upgrades) are up a staggering 118% year over year, while offering optional Cancel for Any Reason coverage have risen 38%.

Early planning windows: Retirees are booking travel insurance well in advance, with travelers ages 60 and up purchasing policies an average of 105 days before departure. While those under the age of 60 purchase an average 62 days before departure.

Coverage for “Retiretrip” Travelers

While price remains a factor, retirees planning bucket-list trips often prioritize coverage value. With trips averaging $25,000 or more, travelers in this group should consider policies like InsureMyTrip’s newly launched intrip Reserve and intrip Elite plans, which aligns benefit levels with the full, nonrefundable cost of the itinerary.

intrip Elite Key Features:

High medical and evacuation limits

Optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) flexibility

Protection for adventure activities

intrip Reserve Key Features:

Robust trip protection, including cancellation, interruption, and baggage coverage

Elevated medical and evacuation limits

24/7 travel assistance and telehealth access.

These benefits are designed to match the needs of Retiretrip travelers, their destinations, and the length and complexity of their vacations.

