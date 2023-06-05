Rotana’s upcoming opening in Georgia

Rotana has announced the agreement signing for Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio, with one of the largest developers in Georgia, Pontus Capital. The luxury property located in the beach suburb of famous Batumi, is expected to open in 2026, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Integrating traditional architecture with modern living, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa boasts 600 spacious rooms offering unobstructed views of the natural landscape. Guests staying at the property will also enjoy access to world-class gaming at the grand casino. The five-star property will offer an additional range of services and amenities including a private beach, exquisite dining venues, a serene spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped wellness and fitness centre as well as a dedicated interactive kids play zone.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Pontus Capital to debut the first Rotana branded five-star property in Georgia. Complete with glamourous architecture, a variety of fine-dining venues and elevated recreation facilities, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa will deliver on our singular brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’ for guests and visitors alike. The 600-key property marks a significant milestone for Rotana as we continue to expand our footprint internationally with new regions in the pipeline, and we look forward to the property’s successful launch.”

A beautiful coastal town nestled along the Black Sea coast, Gonio is renowned for its picturesque beaches and luscious green mountains. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa will provide a beautiful backdrop for visitors to enjoy while they relax on the private beach or explore the local town. Batumi International Airport is only seven minutes away from Gonio, Batumi centre is 14 minutes, and it is a short 10-minute drive to the Turkish border near Sarfi.

Irakli Varshalomidze, Managing Director from Pontus Capital, added: “We are pleased to welcome for the first time in Georgia, one of the largest hospitality management companies, Rotana, to help realize this vision and create an extraordinary getaway for all. Batumi, a truly all-four-season city with mesmerizing natural beauty, offering an attractive destination for visitors to experience Georgia. The Georgian culture and language have deep connections to the Arab world, making our partnership with Rotana a natural fit.”