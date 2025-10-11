4AIR Achieves Several Major Milestones in Aviation Sustainability

4AIR, the global leader in business aviation sustainability, announced today that it has helped aircraft owners, operators, and passengers offset or reduce more than 6.2 million metric tons of CO2 through the use of verified carbon offsets and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) since launching in November 2020. SAF is a “drop-in” fuel that meets all the same technical and safety requirements as fossil-based jet fuel but comes from a more sustainable source.

In the five years since its inception, 4AIR’s programs have:

Facilitated more than 2 million carbon neutral or higher flight hours, reducing the impact of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during flight. To put this into perspective, this is more flight hours than the annual amount flown by the four largest private aviation operators combined.

Documented more than 20.2 million blended gallons of SAF — which has reduced jet fuel emissions in its lifecycle by more than 43,000 metric tons of Co2.

Reduced or offset more than 6 million metric tons of CO2 through carbon offsets and SAF.

Contributed more than $250,000 to aviation sustainability research through its Aviation Climate Fund.

Implemented the first live trials for contrail mitigation into business aviation

“Our goal with launching 4AIR was to make sustainability accessible, and this success shows that there is a desire by business aviation to decarbonize, if the right tools are put in place. But we must keep pushing to drive broader industry adoption and achieve even higher levels of sustainability,” said 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci.

In addition to its impactful efforts on the offset front, 4AIR has been actively building out its offerings to better serve the aviation industry across the board. This includes the recent expansion of its comprehensive regulatory compliance program. With this extension, 4AIR now supports more than 25 regulatory schemes worldwide — ensuring aviation operators are in full compliance amid a rapidly changing regulatory landscape.

To further amplify its mission of educating the world on sustainability, since its 2020 launch, the 4AIR team has attended over 250 events — speaking at more than 100 of those — a testament to their dedication to empowering audiences worldwide to engage in meaningful sustainability initiatives.

“The positive response to our programs confirms that the aviation industry is not only ready but eager to lead in sustainability. As we look to the future, we are dedicated to pioneering even greater advancements in sustainable aviation practices, ensuring our industry makes bold progress towards a more sustainable world,” said Nancy Bsales, 4AIR’s Chief Operating Officer.

Since 2024, 4AIR has sponsored an initiative that enables pilots to be trained on fully electric aircraft. Through partnerships with flight schools in the United Kingdom, 4AIR offers unique electric aircraft training to student pilots as part of its commitment to advance fully electric flight.