Savor the Spirit of Thanksgiving with Curated Experiences at Marriott Bonvoy Resorts in Mexico

Marriott Bonvoy invites you to experience this special date in destinations that combine hospitality, gastronomy, and activities designed for family enjoyment. From sun-kissed beaches to cities steeped in history, each property offers a different way to reconnect and create memories that will last.

For families who enjoy a warmer experience, Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center is preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving under the sun and by the sea with a special seasonal menu, prepared by the great Chef Carolina Arriaga, which includes a Gaviotas citrus salad, a juicy roasted turkey with its traditional cranberry sauce, and the elegant pumpkin pie that only here can be found.

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa knows the value of family during this season, which is why it offers Thanksgiving at Home, so you can experience this moment in a more intimate way, with a full dinner served in the comfort of your villa or suite. In the end, what matters is the warmth that families will find in this tropical paradise. Besides, to give this celebration a unique touch, the resort also offers the opportunity to participate in wine tastings at Marieta, exclusive mixology classes by the sea, extraordinary activities for children that celebrate creativity and culture, and wellness experiences at the award-winning Ohtli Spa.

The celebration of Thanksgiving extends to The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, where you will discover a special experience surrounded by aromas, flavors, and moments of connection. With a dinner by the sea that will allow you to discover that warmth and gratitude are found in sharing the best dinner of the season, in a landscape where you will have the beautiful sea in front of you. At this moment of connection, there will be family activities, autumn workshops for children, wine tastings, and mixology sessions by the sea; on this journey, you will discover the value of family. In an environment where you will experience true rest, connection, and well-being.

For an urban scape, The Westin Guadalajara invites you to celebrate with a traditional three-course menu that will delight your senses. On Thursday, November 27, the hotel has prepared a delightful menu with a salad of figs, walnuts, and smoked bacon chips with baby arugula and cantaloupe, followed by a turkey breast glazed with cranberry sauce and a duo of mashed potato and pineapple purées. To finish, a classic apple pie with custard, wild berries, and vanilla ice cream.

Nevertheless, there are unparalleled experiences like the dinner offered by The Westin Cozumel, with a wide selection of cold and hot bar that will make every bite a hug for the body, where visitors will find the traditional Thanksgiving dinner mixed with unmissable culinary decisions that will not fail to surprise them.

For young travelers that are looking for an energetic scape, celebrate since Day of the Dead with the upcoming opening of Moxy Tulum, on November 1st, the hotel will hold it’s Hanan Pixan, an event with a ceremony from a Mayan Xaman and a artisanan cocktail made with a citrus mezcal, guava and decorated with a Cempasúchil flower. On November 28th, from 6:30 to 10:30 pm their vibrant terrace will have a variety of Thanksgiving treats, a handcrafted beer station, and a lively karaoke night. Guests will be able to share what they are thankful on the Gratitude Wall and enjoy special Moxy cocktail pitchers for just $35 USD. Whether they´re traveling solo or with friends, that would be the perfect way to give thanks—Moxy style.

Experience an unforgettable time at The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, where elegance blends with tradition in a luxurious beachfront setting. On November 28, enjoy a special dinner at Riviera Restaurant, designed to celebrate the flavors of the season with a sophisticated and festive touch. As part of their holiday programming —from November 24 to January 6—you’ll discover timeless rituals reinvented, world-class cuisine, and magical moments that will turn your winter getaway into an everlasting memory.

Let yourself be captivated by the colonial charm of San Miguel de Allende, explore its cobblestone streets and vibrant atmosphere that blends history, art, and culture. At Cleviá, San Miguel de Allende, Autograph Collection, the travel experience is elevated with unique rates. If you book two nights, the third will be complimentary. You can enjoy three unforgettable days with a special rate, the warmth of the heart of the season extends to Cleviá!

Finally, at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, there will be activities all day to live an experience from gratitude. In the morning, guests will be able to join an expert team in search of animals and plants in the region in an immersive way that can only be found in that place. At noon, they will enjoy creating pumpkin pie cookies and learning how solar cookies are a great option for the environment. And they will end the afternoon with the Thank the Art event, a space where creativity is born, where with paints, crayons, and above all, imagination, you can find a moment of relaxation. The best part? Each of these experiences can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Another paradise in Los Cabos that is surrounded by luxury, serenity, and unforgettable experiences are JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa and its boutique gem, Casa Maat. Travelers can enjoy a seaside stay with revitalizing activities such as yoga classes on the beach, wine tastings, culinary experiences at Café des Artistes, and wellness treatments at the exclusive Jasha Spa. With just 45 rooms, Casa Maat offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, ideal for reconnecting with what you value most. This Thanksgiving, treat yourself to unique moments in an environment designed for relaxation, celebration, and pleasure.

This Thanksgiving, Marriott Bonvoy offers the best options for celebrating and expressing gratitude with family, with experiences for all tastes and travel styles. From sun-kissed beaches to cities steeped in history, each property combines hospitality, gastronomy, and unique activities so that each guest can experience gratitude in their own way. No importa el destino, la esencia es la misma: compartir momentos que se transforman en experiencias para toda la vida.