Red Sea Global Partners with Adobe and Globant to Deliver Unforgettable Digital Experiences

Adobe and Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, have announced a partnership that will see Adobe for Business products form the digital foundation for delivering personalised experiences for visitors to VisitRedSea.com. RSG’s technology partner Globant, responsible for the delivery of the technology-powered Connected Visitor Experience, will lead the implementation.

The Red Sea is one of the newest travel destinations in the world, welcoming its first guests in 2023. With the need to appeal to a new audience of travellers, Red Sea Global recognised the importance of showcasing the region’s unique beauty and the incredible experiences on offer as people begin researching their next holiday.

“When visitors come to The Red Sea they are captivated by the landscapes and resorts, and we needed the digital experience on VisitRedSea.com to have the same breathtaking effect,” said Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence at Red Sea Global. “The incredible content and personalisation capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud leave a lasting impression at every step of the journey, from researching and booking, to arriving at their resort and throughout their time at The Red Sea.”

The Red Sea Global team built the Visit Red Sea digital properties on Adobe Experience Manager ensuring visitors and prospective guests receive a personalised digital experience, bringing the destinations and luxury resorts across The Red Sea’s islands and beaches to life through AI-powered dynamic content on web and mobile.

“With Adobe, prospective visitors are immediately met with stunning visuals and a personalised experience that captures the unique beauty of the destination from the moment they visit VisitRedSea.com” said Luc Dammann, President of EMEA at Adobe. “Red Sea Global’s vision, combined with the power of Adobe’s AI technology, sets a new standard for digital experiences in the travel industry, where every interaction counts.”

By combining Adobe’s AI and real–time decisioning capabilities with Globant’s end–to–end architecture, integration and journey orchestration, Red Sea Global are able to unify content, data and AI to serve context–aware experiences at every step – from initial destination research through to planning itineraries, booking and the on–site experience.

With the Connected Visitor Experience, our focus is to help Red Sea Global generate tangible value while delivering world-class experiences,” said Federico Pienovi, CEO of New Markets at Globant. “By unifying data, AI, and IoT around the traveler, and combining Adobe’s advanced suite of tools with Globant’s expertise in AI and cross-industry innovation, we are building an ecosystem that works seamlessly end-to-end. This foundation enables RSG to scale, personalize responsibly, and set a new benchmark for luxury travel worldwide.

Adobe Experience Manager’s robust decisioning engine, seamless integration with Adobe Target and built-in analytics features, are essential to delivering the high degree of personalisation that means every visitor to VisitRedSea.com receives content and communications that match their individual preferences, both on-site and across its digital channels, while also driving conversions to the resorts booking sites.