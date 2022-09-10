4 Vietnamese airlines earn kudos at World Travel Awards

A Vietravel Airlines aircraft flies past Landmark 81 building in Ho Chi Minh City

Four Vietnamese carriers have been named winners in different categories at this year’s World Travel Awards, with Vietravel Airlines present for the first time since establishment.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines won “Asia’s leading airline - economy class” and “Asia’s leading airline brand” titles.

Vietravel Airlines, which began commercial flights in 2021, surpassed two other rivals South Korea’s Air Premia and Malaysia’s SKS Airways to be awarded “Asia’s leading new airline” title.

Vietravel Airlines’ product and service excellence within the first year of operation led to its success at the awards, WTA’s organizing board said.

Bamboo Airways was named “Asia’s leading regional airline” after losing the title to Bangkok Airways last year.

Hai Au Aviation, Vietnam’s only seaplane service that offers aerial tours over UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay, was crowned “Asia’s leading seaplane operator.”

The World Travel Awards, dubbed “the Oscars of the travel industry,” is a prestigious organization that acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The annual awards are based on votes cast by travel industry professionals and the public.