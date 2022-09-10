Vietnam debuts as Asia’s leading nature destination

Vietnam has surpassed China, India and Nepal to win “Asia’s leading nature destination” title at this year’s World Travel Awards.

This is the first time Vietnam has been honored in this category.

According to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, the country currently has 33 national parks, 57 nature reserves, 13 habitat conservation areas and nine biosphere reserves.

Among them, 61 national parks and nature reserves have been developing ecotourism activities.

Many of Vietnam’s high-end resorts are made of eco-friendly materials with environmental sustainability prioritized.

Vietnam was also named “Asia’s leading destination” this year. This is the second consecutive time the country has won the title.

The annual awards are based on votes cast by travel industry professionals and the public.

World Travel Awards, launched in 1993, acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry, and have been described as the travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars.