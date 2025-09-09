Gallipoli Wreck Fest 2025 Celebrates Çanakkale’s Maritime Heritage

An international underwater photography competition has cast light on Çanakkale’s war-torn wrecks, as the Gallipoli Wreck Fest took place at the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park between 29 August and 7 September 2025.

The event brought together a host of internationally renowned underwater photographers and videographers, who captured striking images of the region’s rare fusion of cultural heritage and natural wonder. Their work has shone a spotlight on the WWI wrecks resting beneath the Aegean waves, while also strengthening Canakkale’s profile as one of the world’s premier diving destinations.

The competition opened with a ceremony at Seddülbahir Castle, before participants took to the waters of the Historical Underwater Park. Over four days of diving, they documented the area’s historic naval vessels, creating powerful visual records of sites that once witnessed one of the 20th century’s defining conflicts.

After editing and final submissions, a distinguished jury gathered on 5 September to evaluate the works. The Awards Ceremony and Closing Reception celebrated the winning entries, with Przemysław Zyber awarded first place, Maxim Cheminade second, and Martin Strimska third, before participants returned to Istanbul with a portfolio of unforgettable images and experiences.

The photographs and films produced throughout the competition have gone far beyond artistry. Together, they tell the story of Çanakkale’s past in vivid detail – a narrative that blends military history, maritime heritage, and cultural memory. More than just a celebration of underwater photography, Gallipoli Wreck Fest has reinforced the importance of preserving submerged cultural heritage, while highlighting Çanakkale as a sustainable and world-class diving destination.

Canakkale, in Türkiye’s North Aegean region, is a place where history, myth, and nature converge. It is famed for the legendary ruins of Troy, its sun-drenched vineyards, shimmering turquoise coastlines, and serene islands. Yet the city’s most dazzling treasure lies beneath its sparkling waves.

Çanakkale Turkiye’s Scuba Diving Destination

Long regarded as one of Türkiye’s most captivating scuba diving destinations, divers encounter not only vibrant marine life in Çanakkale but also historic shipwrecks, resting gracefully on the seabed, waiting to tell their stories.

At the heart of this subaquatic realm lies the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park, home to some of the most remarkable underwater relics from World War One (WWI), one of the most significant military confrontations of the 20th century. Over the decades, these remnants have been reclaimed by nature, evolving into lively underwater habitats where history and wildlife coexist. Now, a truly exceptional event has brought these silent witnesses of the past on the global stage.