25 Years On, Wilson Finds a New Home - in Fiji

Imagining what might have happened after floating away into the vast ocean, the film shows Wilson washing up on the sun-kissed sands of Fiji, where he’s embraced by the warm and welcoming local community. There, he’s discovered by a young Fijian girl, Lani, who brings him into her world and into island life.

The tropical island paradise known for its warm, friendly locals has welcomed the volleyball with open arms, showing him the best that Fiji has to offer. The pair is seen biking through the Fijian forests on the retired sugar cane railway tracks, enjoying kava with villagers, kayaking and splashing around in the crystal blue waters, and, of course, Wilson soars through the air in a game of beach volleyball.

Travellers looking to follow in Wilson’s footsteps can explore Tourism Fiji’s destination guide, Wilson’s top Fiji adventures, including tips on castaway private island day trips (no survival skills required), Fijian village visits and eco railbike tours. To book, Trailfinders and Turquoise Holidays have new Fiji holiday offers, including top secluded island resorts close to uninhabited Monuriki Island, where the original movie was shot.



Trailfinders 14-night ‘Fiji Escape’ from £4,369 per person

Price includes seven nights at the 4-star Castaway Island Fiji (offering guided tours of Monuriki Island), located on a secluded, reef-fringed private island in the Mamanuca Islands followed by seven nights’ at 4-star Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, set within 40 acres of beautiful tropical gardens on the mainland Viti Levu. Both include Ocean view accommodation on a room-only basis and are priced for a March 2026 departure. Package prices are per person and based on two adults in a twin/double room, subject to availability and restrictions may apply. Trailfinders.com / 020 7368 1317

Turquoise Holidays 10-night ‘Cast Away in Fiji’ from £7,995 per person

Price includes five nights in a Beachfront Bure at adults-only Tokoriki Island Resort (offering guided tours of Monuriki Island), five nights in a Beachfront Villa at VOMO Island Resort, all meals at both resorts, island transfers and international flights. Includes 15% discount at VOMO Island Resort, save over £850 per couple. Price based on travel in June 2026. Turquoisesholidays.co.uk

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says that the tribute is a celebration of both Wilson’s enduring appeal and Fiji’s spirit of happiness.

“Wilson’s story is one that has stuck with so many for 25 years,” he says. “He’s the volleyball that broke hearts around the world. So when we realised it had been a quarter century since he was last seen drifting out at sea, we thought what better time to give Wilson the ending he deserves? And not only did he survive, he’s thriving, making friends, and even playing volleyball again.”

“The short video is a way of giving fans a little closure and celebrating the heart that makes Fiji so special, where Wilson has found his happily ever after, where happiness comes naturally.”

The tribute highlights Fiji’s growing role in the global screen industry, with a number of productions taking place in the islands over the decades, including The Blue Lagoon with Brooke Shields, and many successful TV series such as Survivor, Love Island and Shipwrecked.

Fiji’s film sector has become a major contributor to the local economy, employing more than 1,200 locals and collaborating with nearly 300 local businesses, while injecting close to $100 million FJD during the 2023-2024 financial year alone.

Beyond its economic impact, Fiji’s cinematic appeal is stronger than ever. A 2023 Expedia travel report named set-jetting as a leading driver for consideration amongst travellers, overtaking social media for the first time.

“Fiji is an incredible filming destination with picturesque backdrops, warm tropical weather, and experiences for a range of different traveller types,” says Hill.

“We’re excited to celebrate 25 years since one of the first major productions in Fiji, while continuing to grow the industry and showcase Fiji on the world stage.”

The latest film also taps into a long-standing online debate: What happened to Wilson? Over the years, many fans have taken to popular discussion platforms like Reddit to debate theories. One user said, “The scene still hits me really hard two decades later, so I was wondering”, with another adding, “Definitely a death scene. He is lost to the waves.”

Now, these theories are lovingly put to rest with a feel-good happily ever after worthy of Wilson’s legendary status.

You can check out this video HERE to see Wilson embracing all Fiji has to offer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxbq1HHKoX8



For more information on Tourism Fiji, visit www.fiji.travel/