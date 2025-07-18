Synergy – the Retreat Show 2025: The World’s Only Wellness Travel Trade Show Comes to Italy

Synergy - The Retreat Show, the world’s only international trade show entirely dedicated to wellness travel, will hold its fourth and most resonant edition yet in Italy in the breathtaking region of Sardinia, from 7–10 October 2025.

As the leading global platform for retreat creators, wellness resorts, and travel designers, Synergy 2025 brings together a carefully curated community of international professionals, innovators, and visionaries. Rooted in authenticity, healing, and innovation, it is more than a business event, it is a transformative gathering, this year exploring how art, culture, and community can redefine the future of wellness experiences.

This year, Synergy finds its home in one of the world’s legendary blue zones, Sardinia, the island becomes more than just a location; it becomes the soul of the event, a living classroom for wellness, longevity, and creative healing.

The 2025 edition holds particular significance as it marks a return “home” for founder Laura Montesanti, a proud Italian whose vision for Synergy has touched four continents. Laura comments “I’m honoured to welcome you to my home country of Italy for Synergy 2025, held in the soulful landscape of Sardinia,” says Montesanti. “This special edition invites us to explore how art, creativity, and connection can transform not only our retreats, but ourselves. As someone whose own healing and transformation has been deeply shaped by creative expression, I’m especially excited to share this journey with you.”

A Unique Theme Rooted in Italian Culture

This year’s theme, “The Role of the Arts in Healing,” finds its perfect expression in the rich cultural backdrop of Italy, a land long revered for its artistic legacy, Synergy 2025 invites attendees to rediscover creativity as an essential pillar of holistic wellbeing.

Synergy 2025 will feature a dynamic three-day programme at Is Molas Resort, intentionally designed to be interactive and sensorial, including:

Pre-scheduled one-to-one business meetings

Immersive workshops and holistic sessions

Creative wellness experiences such as sound healing, conscious movement, vocal activation, and artistic improvisation

Vibrant networking events including a colour-themed welcome cocktail and a surprise closing celebration that invites attendees to unleash their inner artists.

Exclusive Synergy Immersions

Adding further depth to the event, Synergy Immersions offer a curated post-event retreat experience for its attendees, allowing participants to connect deeply with Sardinia’s unique lifestyle and traditions:

The Three-Day Post-Event Retreat (11–14 October 2025) will be held at the iconic Su Gologone Hotel, guided by global wellness leaders including Ron Hill, Leah Michael, and Blue Zones facilitator Celine Vadam

Blue Zones Joins as Official Sponsor

In a fitting partnership, Blue Zones joins Synergy 2025 as an official sponsor, aligning their mission of longevity and purpose with a land that naturally embodies both.

Synergy 2025 positions Italy, and Sardinia, in particular, as a guiding light for the future of wellness travel. It’s a moment of pride not just for Synergy’s Italian founder, but for Italy itself: a celebration of cultural richness, holistic living, and global collaboration.

This October, the world will look to Sardinia, not only for its beauty and tradition, but as the epicentre of a global movement toward wellness, creativity, longevity and conscious connection.

