100 Days to Go - Milano Cortina Winter Games 2026

There is only 100 days till the start of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games - the culmination of this coming winter sport season. But the Olympics are more than just sport - they are about cultures coming together, the Olympic spirit, the cultural Olympiad, and about the host city welcoming athletes, spectators, and of course visitors. Milan is excited and to celebrate the milestone ahead of the games:

“Today marks 100 days to go before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the city is already alive with Olympic spirit. Milano’s skyline is transforming, its neighbourhoods are vibrant with creativity, and its people share one mission: to welcome the world with the elegance, energy, and innovation that define Italy’s most international city.

The Winter Olympics will take place from 6 - 22 February 2026 and the Winter Paralympics games from 6 - 15 March 2026