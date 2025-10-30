Verbier Kicks Off Ski Season Four Weeks Early

Téléverbier and Verbier Tourism are pleased to announce the opening of several slopes. For the past few days, the peaks of Verbier have been adorned with a magnificent white blanket, with over 40 cm of fresh snow at Lac des Vaux. The 2025/2026 winter season can therefore officially begin in ideal conditions.

Starting this Saturday, 1 November, the Lac des Vaux sector will be open, allowing skiers to make their first turns of the season. The opening of the Attelas–Ruinettes sector is subject to favourable conditions. Throughout November, the ski area will be open only on weekends, before daily openings begin on 29 November 2025.

Early morning skiers will be particularly delighted: a coffee and croissant will be offered to the first skiers on the slopes on Saturday morning. In addition, a 20% discount will be applied to the 1-day Verbier sector ski pass every weekend in November.

Restaurants will also be open.

Médran Café : 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Le Flocon Restaurant : 9:00 AM to 4:15 PM

Opening of places to buy lift passes.

Médran and Le Châble: every day from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

La Tzoumaz: November 15–16 and 22–23 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., then the weekend of November 29–30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The Opening Session makes its grand return on Saturday, 6 December 2025, to officially launch the winter season! The concept? Come skiing dressed as St. Nicholas. For everyone who comes to ski in costume and has registered in advance, the price for a day of skiing is CHF 5.–. All proceeds from this day will be donated to charity.

A free train departing from Geneva will connect the main towns of the Lake Geneva region to Le Châble. Registration is limited and can be done directly on the Verbier 4Vallées website during the month of November.

Verbier is perched 1,500 m up in the Alps and has transport links that make it easy to get to from the UK & Ireland. With a train station at the heart of the destination, its proximity to Geneva Airport and the crossroads of Switzerland with France and Italy, Verbier is infinitely reachable by train, car or plane: or any combination thereof. The train station is linked to Verbier and Bruson by cable cars that leave from the village. Direct flights are also available from Aberdeen, Belfast-International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Inverness, Leeds, Liverpool, London-City, London-Gatwick, London-Heathrow, London-Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and Southampton. Verbier: www.verbier.ch