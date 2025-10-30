Net positive pioneers honoured at World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025 in Dubai

The global leaders of sustainable tourism convened in Dubai for a ceremony to recognise the individuals and organisations that are accelerating change in net positive tourism. The 2nd annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards proved a fitting showcase for Terra, Expo City Dubai and its pioneering sustainability initiatives.

The VIP reception, held on 29 October, unveiled the 30 winners of this year’s programme. Recipients of the coveted titles reflected the length and breadth of the sustainable tourism sector, ranging from community artisan initiatives to global hospitality giants.

Highlights included ITC Hotels winning ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation’ for pioneering projects to conserve water and energy. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor emerged as the winner of ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Water & Waste Innovation’ for setting new benchmarks in water recycling and rainwater harvesting systems.

Green Ramadan was named ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Partnership’ with the Hilton initiative resulting in a 26% reduction in waste during the holy month. The city of Dubrovnik was voted ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Destination’.

Individual winners included Mariana Domingues from Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, who won the ‘Wolfgang Neumann Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow Award’, and Siew Kim Beh of The Ascott Limited, who was voted ‘World’s Leading Sustainability Leader’.

It proved a big night for Mandarin Oriental, which collected treble honours: ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative’, ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project’, and ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Policy Initiative’.

Dubai celebrated with a double triumph with the emirate receiving President’s awards for ‘World’s Leading Sustainable City’ and Terra, Expo City Dubai named ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Venue’.

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards says: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate and acknowledge the winners of the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025, each with fascinating stories of how they are positively impacting change. The standard has proved exceptional, and serves as a healthy indicator of the momentum, drive and innovation towards creating a net positive travel industry.”

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards categories and entry criteria were agreed by an Advisory Board of thought leaders from the travel and tourism industry, academia and government. Entries were assessed by students in Sustainable Business from Nova School of Business & Economics. Industry professionals, the media, and the general public voted for the nominees they consider to be leading the world in sustainable tourism.

This evening’s carbon-neutral, farm-to-table, zero waste menu – supplied by Official Culinary Partner, Fresh On Table and curated by Chef Sarthak – underscores the programme’s commitment to sustainability and the drive of the travel and hospitality sector to achieve net positivity.

The programme is run in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, whose partners and members represent over 66,000 hotels, 8 million rooms globally, 300 brands, and over 100 supply chain and strategic partners.

Glenn Mandziuk, President & Chief Executive Officer, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, says: “Tonight’s winners represent the very best of what our industry can achieve when purpose and performance come together. Their innovations show that sustainability is not a side project, it is the foundation of lasting success in travel and hospitality. I congratulate each of the award recipients for setting a powerful example of leadership, collaboration, and impact. Together, they are redefining what it means to build a truly sustainable, inclusive and net positive future for our sector and our planet.”

Event Partners included Bioshpere, Tourism Economics, FHS World, TravelUni, Pinwheel, Institute Tourism, BE WTR, Bulla Co., Diageo, MMI, DrinkIQ, La Pochette, Zamna and Newby London.

World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 32nd anniversary.

Winners of World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards 2025

World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation: ITC Hotels

World’s Leading Small Sustainable Organisation: ECOFRY

World’s Leading Sustainable Partnership: Green Ramadan

World’s Leading Sustainability Leader: Siew Kim Beh, The Ascott

Wolfgang Neumann Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow Award: Mariana Domingues, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

World’s Leading Sustainable Employer: ITC Hotels

World’s Leading Sustainable Destination: City of Dubrovnik

World’s Leading Small Sustainable Destination: El Albergue Ollantaytambo

World’s Leading Sustainable Hotel or Resort Development: Peninsula Papagayo

World’s Leading Indigenous Community Tourism Initiative: Four Seasons Resort & Residences Whistler

World’s Leading Sustainable Guest Experience: Ecoventura

World’s Leading Conservation Programme: Gamewatchers Safaris & Porini Camps - Selenkay Conservancy

World’s Leading Marine & Biodiversity Conservation Programme: Iberostar Group - Coastal Ecosystem Restoration Strategy

World’s Leading Climate Action Initiative: Accor Supply Chain Decarbonization Program: “Achieving Net Zero Together”

World’s Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative: Mandarin Oriental

World’s Leading Sustainable Water & Waste Innovation: Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

World’s Leading Sustainable Circular Economy Initiative: SM Hotels and Conventions: “Plate for the Planet”

World’s Leading Sustainable Health & Well-being Initiative: NEOM Operations – Hospitality Services

World’s Leading Sustainable Female Empowerment Initiative: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

World’s Leading Sustainable Community Empowerment Programme: Peninsula Papagayo

World’s Leading Sustainable Accessibility & Inclusion Initiative: The Ascott

World’s Leading Sustainable Education & Training Programme: Employability Program in the Hospitality Sector

World’s Leading Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project: Mandarin Oriental

World’s Leading Sustainable Supply Chain Programme: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

World’s Leading Sustainable Technology Initiative: FortyGuard

World’s Leading Sustainable Policy Initiative: Mandarin Oriental

World’s Leading Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative: ITC Hotels

World’s Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign: ITC Hotels

World’s Leading Sustainable City: Dubai

World’s Leading Sustainable Venue: Terra, Expo City Dubai