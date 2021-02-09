Your ultimate guide to a fun-filled weekend in London

London is undoubtedly one of Europe’s (and the world’s) most popular tourist destinations

Is there anything not to love about London? This magical cosmopolitan city attracts millions of visitors each year and is known for its cultural diversity, architectural wonders, plethora of historical sites, gorgeous gardens and, of course, the Queen’s home at Buckingham Palace. Clearly there is much to behold in England’s expansive royal capital, for tourists and locals alike. So, if you happen to be planning a short trip to London, this article is for you. From delicious eateries to one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities, unique shopping experiences, and famous museums, here are a few great ideas for things to do during a weekend in London town.

Eating: Check Out the Shoreditch Restaurant Scene

Because of its diverse offerings, Shoreditch is one of the best neighborhoods to eat out in. Located in East London, this area boasts both Michelin-star restaurants and family-owned locales. Whether you’re a serious foodie or just looking for something delicious to chow down on, Shoreditch is sure to have something that caters to your needs. Additionally, this eclectic and hip neighborhood is known for its vegan and vegetarian options, so non-meat eaters have a myriad of choices as well. Some essential restaurants include Burger & Beyond, Yauatcha City, Som Saa, and Popolo.

Entertainment: Visit the Historic Hippodrome Casino

After you’ve eaten to your heart’s content, head out of Shoreditch to the fun-filled neighborhood of Covent Garden. Near to here, visitors will also find Leicester Square, London’s West End entertainment hub, as well as everything from Chinatown to Trafalgar Square. You won’t be able to miss the beautiful Victorian-style Hippodrome Casino which sits in the centre of Leicester Square. Originally built as a music hall in 1900, this historic venue is now a huge casino establishment equipped with five glamorous floors of classic table games and modern slot machines. Additionally, because online and mobile casinos have been fully legal in the U.K. for quite some time now, visitors can access platforms that feature hundreds of options for slot gaming in the virtual world while in London. One thing’s for certain: England’s capital has no shortage of thrilling entertainment opportunities.

Shopping: Wander Around the Portobello Road Market

Oxford Street, home to over 300 major stores and designer brands, is known for being London’s main shopping district. While this area is definitely a must-see for first-time visitors, a more unique shopping experience can be had at the Portobello Road Market, London’s massive vintage market. Famously located in Notting Hill, over 1,000 antique dealers come to this bustling weekly affair to sell specially curated treasures. It’s also a great place for a photo opp as the entire street is lined with picturesque, pastel-painted houses. Although Portobello is open for visitors on weekdays and features smaller crowds, Saturday is the best time to go if you want to experience the electric environment of a buzzing open-air market.

Museums: Explore World-Class Exhibits at the V&A

Anyone who has ever been to London will tell you that there is a huge selection of museums to choose from. Whether you’re into history, science, contemporary art, galleries, or other exhibits, there is something waiting for you. With a collection of over 2.27 million pieces in textiles, decorative arts, fashion and more, the V&A, or the Victoria and Albert Museum, is one unmissable place. There are new events and exhibits happening all the time, so be sure to secure your touring ticket today. If you happen to adore strolling through museums and want to dedicate more time in London to doing so, then the British Museum and Natural History Museum are also unparalleled sites.

Even when the sun goes down, there is much to explore in London town

Nightlife: Go Dancing in Camden Town

What would a trip to London be without an enjoyable night out? Camden Town has everything visitors need to have an unforgettable evening, with some of the most amazing street performers, clubs, and live music available. Some popular venues that commonly feature live bands are Koko, Electric Ballroom, and the Underworld. Musical styles also range from jazz to funk, hip-hop, techno, and much more. However, regardless of the place you choose, it will be impossible not to have a great time out on the dance floor in Camden Town.