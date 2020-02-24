Why Scottsdale is the ultimate foodie vacation destination

If you are already familiar with the city of Scottsdale in Arizona, you will know that this destination is famous for its opulence and luxuriousness, with a whole host of appealing attractions, including championship golf courses, high-end shopping boutiques, premier nightclubs, and decadent spa resorts. However, you may not be aware that this high-flying city is also home to a number of highly sought-after and passionate chefs who are working hard to put this area on the foodie map.

So, if you are prone to planning your vacation based on where and what you can eat, then you can’t go wrong with a trip to Scottsdale. With its wide range of top quality restaurants and eateries, as well as a fine selection of drinking establishments that are guaranteed to hit the spot, there’s something for everyone to indulge in.

Keep reading to discover the top places to eat and drink in Scottsdale, plus the top innovative foodie trends that this city is leading the way with, and of course, the local delicacies that make the Scottsdale restaurant scene what it is.

What makes Scottsdale food so special?

In recent years, Scottsdale has been inundated with young and aspiring chefs who are passionate about the local area and the produce that it grows. This city in Arizona is blessed with year-round sunshine meaning that the fresh fruit and vegetables that are grown here are vibrant and flavorsome, with some of the best produce including the locally grown tomatoes and robust ancient beans and grains.

Today, Scottsdale has over 800 restaurants and is fast becoming known as a top foodie destination, not only in Arizona but in the whole of the United States.

With fine dining options, traditional local cuisine, and a wide range of dessert and sweet offerings, if you love your food and drink, then Scottsdale should definitely be on your travel bucket list.

Where can I stay in Scottsdale?

If the above details about the thriving foodie scene in Scottsdale have immediately made your mouth start to water and your mind start to wander about booking a vacation to this decadent city, then you may be interested to know where you can stay. Of course, there are a plethora of high-end hotels and resorts available, but wouldn’t you rather spend your budget on a selection of high-quality meals out instead of an expensive bed?

If you can drag yourself away from the culinary delights that this city has to offer, you will discover that Scottsdale actually has a stunning landscape, and there are many areas of natural beauty in and around the city that are just waiting to be explored.

If you want to travel in the most convenient and comfortable way around Scottsdale and surrounding areas - rent a luxury RV. Renting an RV would allow you to explore many natural wonders surrounding Phoenix/Scottsdale. Outdoorsy is one of the companies which provides a multitude of RV, motorhome and camper rental options around Scottsdale, but unlike others, has a vast range of luxury RVs available in the area, many of which can even be delivered directly to your home, hotel or even the airport.

Where are the best places to eat in Scottsdale?

Where to even start with this question! There are so many amazing and exciting restaurants on offer in Scottsdale, each providing a different type of menu in their own unique setting.

Best for fine dining

• FNB Restaurant – a veggie-forward eatery with unbelievable presentation

• Fat Ox – an Italian-inspired restaurant that cooks seafood and steak over pecan wood

• Citizen Public House – a contemporary public house that specializes in modern American comfort food

Best for burgers

• Zinburger Wine and Burger Bar

• Scottsdale Beer Company

• Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Plus, if you happen to be vacationing in Scottsdale when the Annual Burger Battle is taking place, then you are in for a real treat. The competition is so fierce for the best burger in this city that, for the past eight years, they have had to hold a burger battle to determine who makes the ultimate Scottsdale burger.

Best for dessert & sweets

• Sweet Republic – for the best ice cream in the city with innovative flavors including coconut cashew curry and Sichuan pepper chocolate

• SweetDees – a bakery that creates beautiful, hand-crafted baked goods

• Super Chunk Sweets and Treats – offering a selection of awe-inspiring cookies and cakes, tourists are said to visit Scottsdale purely to sample one of their mesquite chocolate chip cookies

Best for booze

• Scottsdale Wine Trail – there are 6 Arizona wine tasting rooms in Old Town Scottsdale, thankfully, all within walking distance of each other, where you can sample the best local wines that this city has to offer

• Bottomless brunches are becoming increasingly popular in Scottsdale with some of the best offerings at SumoMaya, Hash Kitchen and The Living Room

• Rusty Spur Saloon – the oldest bar in Scottsdale, perfect for a combination of great beers and even better live music

What are the traditional foods associated with Scottsdale, Arizona?

Arizona is known for its classic southwestern foods that include chimichangas, Navajo tacos, Piki bread, tamales, burritos, cheese crisps, and, of course, its locally brewed beer. However, although you can still get traditional fare in Scottsdale, you will find that most restaurants have given the classic southwestern dishes a contemporary and modern twist.

What does the future hold for this foodie destination?

With more and more young chefs flocking to the area, Scottsdale can only expect to grow in popularity amongst the foodie crowd with more innovative and experimental restaurants and dishes popping up every day.

Some of the most forward-thinking restaurants in Scottsdale that you should visit on your next vacation include:

• Ocean 44

• Dorian

• Hush Public House

• Second Story Liquor Bar

Ultimately, the best aspect of dining in Scottsdale is this city’s unwavering focus and dedication to fresh and locally sourced produce. Why ship in goods from hundreds or even thousands of miles away when they have all they need to create the most mouth-watering dishes right on their doorstep? Couple that with the ambition and enthusiasm of the local chefs, and you can’t help but be blown away by the foodie scene.

What more could you ask for from a top fine dining destination?