Vietnam’s planned hotel openings

Vietnam remains one of the top destinations in the world, with growth rates ranging from 50-75%. Since reopening its borders to foreign travel, Vietnam has welcomed over 954,000 international travellers in the first seven months of 2022, representing nearly a ninefold increase over the same period the previous year. Vietnam welcomed 352,600 international tourist arrivals in July 2022, a 49% increase over the previous month, reinforcing the fact that travel to this much-loved destination is certainly on the rise.

Upcoming new hotels

Nobu, Danang

With much excitement, Nobu Hospitality has great plans to launch its debut hotel in Vietnam in 2025. The resort will consist of a 43-storey tower, based on the My Khe Beachfront. It will house 200 guest rooms in total, including 18 suites, a rooftop bar and lounge and a state-of-the-art wellness and fitness facility. There will also be 271 residential units and two penthouse apartments. The hotel will be situated on top of the eye-catching Danang City Centre podium, which will include high-end shops, an upscale Chinese restaurant, fine-dining Vietnamese cuisine and an American steakhouse.

Avani Cam Ranh Resort & Villas, Nha Trang

ADVERTISEMENT

Avani Cam Ranh Resort & Villas, due to open at the end of 2022, sits right on the south-central coast of Vietnam. Cam Ranh is a low-key destination blessed with crystal clear waters, jungle-covered mountains, and ancient pagodas. The resort will feature 300 well-appointed rooms and suites, as well as 315 private villas, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty bistro, and a beach club.

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental Da Nang will sit on a spectacular 30km stretch of beach which links Da Nang in the north with Hoi An in the south. It will be well located for guests to explore the attractions of the surrounding area, notably Hoi An, My Son and the royal city of Huế, all of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The project will offer varied resort experiences with dedicated leisure experts on hand to customise experiences ranging from romantic breaks and wellness retreats to local cultural exploration and family-focused activities. The contemporary design will incorporate many natural Vietnamese elements and local cultural references. Accommodation will comprise of 69 villas and 18 residences, each set in its own landscaped gardens with private pools.