New release by gestalten: Slow Escapes, Rural Retreats For Conscious Travelers

A thoughtful guide to a new kind of travel, Slow Escapes explores hotels, guesthouses, and hospitality venues that reinvigorate rural areas by fostering meaningful connections between people and place. Drawing upon principles of slow movement, these sites embrace ideas of community, sustainability, and seasonality, and are involved in the preservation of heritage, culture, and tradition.

From an 18th-century sheep farm reimagined as a guest house in the far north of Iceland to a new-age finca in the heart of Andalusia; from a homestead - turned-farm-and-fermentory in the Catskills to the Fogo Island Inn, a social enterprise and hotel set on an island off an island in the North Atlantic; read the stories behind the places that are changing the way we vacation—for the better.

CLARA LE FORT is a French travel journalist who specializes in contemporary destinations for a sophisticated audience. Her work appears in magazines such as AD, Numero, Wallpaper*, American Departures and Air France Madame. LeFort spends most of her time traveling, always looking for the globe’s next promising locations and tracking trends.

Editors: gestalten & Clara Le Fort

Features: Full color, hardcover, stitch bound, 288 pages Format: 22.5 × 29 cm, 9 × 11 1⁄2 inches

Price:€45(D) £40 $65(US)

ISBN: 978-3-96704-075-3

