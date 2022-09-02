Ubersoca’s Spring Cruise promises an unforgettable soca vacation

Are you ready for an unforgettable soca-themed vacation?

Look no further than Ubersoca Cruise’s Spring Cruise, setting sail on April 9 from Puerto Rico. This five-day journey will take you to three incredible island destinations, each offering a unique and exciting experience. With a capacity of over 4,000 passengers, this is a vacation you won’t want to miss.

Ubersoca Cruise’s first stop is Philipsburg, St. Maarten (April 11), where USC we will be hosting a Beach Party/Raft Up at Great Bay Beach.

Imagine a massive barge in the water with dozens of USC artists and DJs performing, along with some major surprises. Guests can enjoy the performance from the beach or take a dip in the water with USC-branded floaties.

VIPs will have a dedicated area with comfortable day beds and bottle service. The raft-up will also feature small local boats tied up around the party area for an unforgettable beach experience.

On Wednesday, April 12, USC will make its way to Castries, St. Lucia, where they will deliver an authentic Carnival Road experience complete with Carnival costumes. Revelers can expect music trucks featuring the official cast of USC DJs and artists and well-stocked drinks trucks to keep everyone hydrated. Revelers are encouraged to bring costumes from previous carnivals or create their own.

USC’s final stop and perhaps the most anticipated event of the trip will be its signature J’ouvert in St. Thomas, USVI on Thursday, April 13.

This year’s event will have a new twist with a “Day of the Dead” theme to honour those we lost during the pandemic and to celebrate those who are still with us.

The J’ouvert will kick off at the WICO Cruise terminal in St Thomas and make its way to the popular Festival Village where USC will host a finale concert with local and USC entertainers.

USC has managed to secure an extended stay in St Thomas (until 11.00 pm), which means an extended play for its guests. Great news for St Thomas, who has partnered with USC as the Official Island Destination Partner for USC 2023.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience these spectacular events with Ubersoca Cruise’s Spring Edition, sailing from April 9 - 14.

Early bird tickets are available for $55 (USD) before February 15, regular tickets are available for $75 and VIP tickets are $150.

Book your spot now and get ready for an unforgettable experience beyond the music!