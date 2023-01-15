The Best Cities in the UK for Casino Lovers

Les Ambassadeurs, Hyde Park

Casinos have always had an air of exclusivity and adrenaline, and they be a luxurious space full of dreams. With this in mind, it is no surprise that a night out at a casino is something that people are looking for when they are holidaying in the UK.

With the recent rise in the popularity of staycations in recent years, casinos in the big cities across the UK are becoming attractive to visitors. According to online reviews live dealer games are popular for people playing from home, so it makes sense that when given the chance people are interested in experiencing the real thing.

Below we take a look at the best cities across the UK for casino lovers.

Top Casino Cities

When you first think of casino cities, the number one destination will be Las Vegas. The original sin city, with all the casinos, bright lights, and entertainment options lining the strip, Vegas is the ultimate destination for casino lovers.

Vegas might be a bit too far from the UK – and might be a bit costly to get there. If you are looking closer to home, then there are a few European cities that are worth a visit. Monte Carlo is up there, home of the super-rich and famous – and lots of high-rollers playing casino games. You might want to head to Prague, or even Tallinn.

However, if a staycation is on the cards and you still want to be able to visit some excellent casinos, then you will probably want to head to the nation’s capitals – London, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

London

The capital of England is a mecca for all sorts of entertainment. You don’t have to venture too far from the city centre to be able to enjoy all different types of culture, food, bars, and shows. There are also dozens of casinos available in the city, and below are a couple of the best.

The Hippodrome

The Hippodrome has long been a centre of entertainment for London, and the venue now is a combination of entertainment, excellent food, and outstanding gaming options.

For a night out, it is hard to beat getting to play some of the best table games, accessing exciting slot machines, eating good food and having a few drinks with friends – and maybe catching the fabulous show Magic Mike, too.

Les Ambassadeurs, Hyde Park

If you are a high-roller, then this members-only casino might be the place for you. Located in a stunning Georgian building and steeped in absolute luxury, Les Ambassadeurs combines sumptuous ambience with fine dining and impeccable service for an experience that is worth every penny of the membership fee – which is reported to be £25,000 a year.

Edinburgh

The capital of Scotland is worth a visit even if you don’t pop into one of the handful of casinos while you are there.

Genting York Place

While this is a chain casino, the beautiful 18th Century building that houses the York Place casino is as well appointed as the luxurious interior. With everything you would expect from a chain casino, you can enjoy table games, slot machines and sports betting while eating good food and drinking from the well-stocked international bar.

Grosvenor Edinburgh

Still known to the locals as the Maybury, The Grosvenor chain of casinos has found a lovely original Art Deco building close to the airport to house their Edinburgh location. A bar, a restaurant serving tasty meals and snacks, and all the games you would expect from a leading casino is at hand here.

Cardiff

The capital of Wales might be lacking in the grandest casinos that are found in the other cities, but there are other awesome reasons to visit – and you can still get your casino fix.

Les Croupiers

Established in 1968, Les Croupiers has become synonymous with ‘proper gamblers’ as the home of serious gaming – but it is still a fun destination for those who are looking for a casual flutter or a fin night out. You will need to get a membership before you can start playing, but there is no cost for this, and anyone can have one if you bring some form of photographic ID.