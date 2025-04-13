The Landings Resort & Spa: Saint Lucia’s Crown Jewel of Luxury Living

Last night, the Caribbean’s glittering travel elite gathered at the opulent Sandals Grande St. Lucian for the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2025—a celebration of excellence, innovation, and unforgettable hospitality. Among the evening’s most prestigious honours was the award for Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Resort, claimed by none other than The Landings Resort & Spa St. Lucia.

Set along the powdery sands of Rodney Bay, The Landings is more than a resort—it’s a sanctuary of elegance, privacy, and indulgence. With its blend of colonial charm, modern sophistication, and breathtaking ocean views, it’s no surprise this resort continues to captivate the hearts of travellers and critics alike.

A Suite Above the Rest!

Set along the pristine white sands of Rodney Bay, The Landings Resort & Spa offers a seamless blend of Caribbean charm, modern elegance, and residential-style comfort. Here’s what guests can expect from this award-winning sanctuary:

Beachfront Bliss & Private Marina

Direct access to one of Saint Lucia’s most celebrated beaches

A private marina for yacht arrivals and scenic excursions

Beach and pool ambassadors offering personalized service



Spacious All-Suite Villas

ADVERTISEMENT

One-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with:

Full designer kitchens

Expansive living and dining areas

Private terraces or balconies

Optional plunge pools



Ocean View and Beachfront Suites include private butler service

Gourmet Dining & Culinary Experiences

Suru – Asian-inspired cuisine and sushi

Callaloo Beach Bar & Grill – Casual beachfront dining with Caribbean flavours

The Beach Club – Marina-side dining with international and local dishes

Turquoise Beach Bar and The Coffee Shop for light bites and refreshments

Private chef services and in-room dining available

Optional all-inclusive packages

Spa & Wellness Retreat

7,000 sq ft spa with:

Eight treatment rooms

Salon and health club

Woman-focused wellness programs

Access to:

Personal trainers

Yoga and Pilates instructors

Physical therapists

Pools & Recreation

Four swimming pools, including a family-friendly “Wiggly Pool”

Non-motorized water sports: paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling

Tennis and pickleball courts

Kids’ Club and Teens’ Program with supervised activities



Romance & Events

Tailored honeymoon and wedding packages

Sunset vow exchanges and beachfront ceremonies

Custom itineraries for group getaways, birthdays, and corporate retreats

Island Adventures & Concierge Services

Ziplining, rainforest hikes, Segway tours, and catamaran cruises

Expert concierge team to curate unforgettable excursions

Whether you’re a honeymooner seeking romance or a family craving comfort, The Landings offers a refined home-away-from-home experience.

Unmatched Amenities & Experiences

Guests at The Landings enjoy a curated blend of relaxation and adventure:

Serene Spa treatments inspired by island botanicals

Gourmet dining at beachfront restaurants serving fresh seafood and Caribbean fusion

Private yacht marina for sailing and excursions

Water sports, including paddleboarding, snorkeling, and kayaking

Kids’ club and family-friendly activities

Personal concierge service for tailored experiences

From sunrise yoga on the beach to sunset cocktails overlooking Pigeon Island, every moment at The Landings is designed to delight.

A Night of Celebration

As the award was announced, the team from The Landings took the stage to a standing ovation. Their win was not just a recognition of luxury—it was a celebration of consistency, innovation, and heartfelt hospitality.

“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said a resort representative. “We’re proud to represent Saint Lucia and honoured to be recognised among the Caribbean’s finest.”