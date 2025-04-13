The Landings Resort & Spa: Saint Lucia’s Crown Jewel of Luxury Living
Last night, the Caribbean’s glittering travel elite gathered at the opulent Sandals Grande St. Lucian for the World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2025—a celebration of excellence, innovation, and unforgettable hospitality. Among the evening’s most prestigious honours was the award for Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Resort, claimed by none other than The Landings Resort & Spa St. Lucia.
Set along the powdery sands of Rodney Bay, The Landings is more than a resort—it’s a sanctuary of elegance, privacy, and indulgence. With its blend of colonial charm, modern sophistication, and breathtaking ocean views, it’s no surprise this resort continues to captivate the hearts of travellers and critics alike.
A Suite Above the Rest!
Set along the pristine white sands of Rodney Bay, The Landings Resort & Spa offers a seamless blend of Caribbean charm, modern elegance, and residential-style comfort. Here’s what guests can expect from this award-winning sanctuary:
Beachfront Bliss & Private Marina
Direct access to one of Saint Lucia’s most celebrated beaches
A private marina for yacht arrivals and scenic excursions
Beach and pool ambassadors offering personalized service
Spacious All-Suite Villas
One-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with:
Full designer kitchens
Expansive living and dining areas
Private terraces or balconies
Optional plunge pools
Ocean View and Beachfront Suites include private butler service
Gourmet Dining & Culinary Experiences
Suru – Asian-inspired cuisine and sushi
Callaloo Beach Bar & Grill – Casual beachfront dining with Caribbean flavours
The Beach Club – Marina-side dining with international and local dishes
Turquoise Beach Bar and The Coffee Shop for light bites and refreshments
Private chef services and in-room dining available
Optional all-inclusive packages
Spa & Wellness Retreat
7,000 sq ft spa with:
Eight treatment rooms
Salon and health club
Woman-focused wellness programs
Access to:
Personal trainers
Yoga and Pilates instructors
Physical therapists
Pools & Recreation
Four swimming pools, including a family-friendly “Wiggly Pool”
Non-motorized water sports: paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling
Tennis and pickleball courts
Kids’ Club and Teens’ Program with supervised activities
Romance & Events
Tailored honeymoon and wedding packages
Sunset vow exchanges and beachfront ceremonies
Custom itineraries for group getaways, birthdays, and corporate retreats
Island Adventures & Concierge Services
Ziplining, rainforest hikes, Segway tours, and catamaran cruises
Expert concierge team to curate unforgettable excursions
Whether you’re a honeymooner seeking romance or a family craving comfort, The Landings offers a refined home-away-from-home experience.
A Night of Celebration
As the award was announced, the team from The Landings took the stage to a standing ovation. Their win was not just a recognition of luxury—it was a celebration of consistency, innovation, and heartfelt hospitality.
“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said a resort representative. “We’re proud to represent Saint Lucia and honoured to be recognised among the Caribbean’s finest.”