Top UK casino Grosvenor unveils £1.5m refurbishment

The Top UK Casino Grosvenor unveiled over £1.5 million in refurbishment projects. The construction is in progress to transform their clubs, which are set to re-launch early in 2020. The refurbishment will include new electronic gaming areas with Interblock Arenas, new sports bars and lounges that Rich Energy will sponsor with five-meter HD TV wall screens, poker room and new restaurants. Grosvenor Casino is planning to attract more audiences to their clubs and to create more full and part-time jobs.

The recruitment process is on-going with the casino network hoping to fill all the positions before the re-launch in 2020. The General Manager of Grosvenor Casino, Charlie Churchill says that the refurbishment is a major investment in the leisure and entertainment sector in the UK and a good reflection of the customer habits that are changing as customers search for memorable shared experiences with their families and friends.

Innovation along with hospitality and food is a key part of the refurbishment of Grosvenor casino. The fans will be the first to experience the excitement and thrill of the interactive games, which are new in the country. Similar to their online Grosvenor casino found on www.bestonlinecasinos.org.uk. Charlie Churchill claims that the casinos pride themselves on offering a high standard of customer service during the refurbishment and are eager to unveil the newly refurbished casinos soon.

Through a press release, the company announced that they will transform their chain of casinos into the best in London and across the UK. Established in the year 1970, the UK-based chain of 55 casinos situated in the cities and major towns across the UK, has two unbranded sister casinos in Belgium. Rank Group, who specializes in bingo, casino and online gaming industries solely across Spain, Belgium and the UK, owns the casinos.

The casinos will re-launch with many special offers and events. Even though it will remain open during the refurbishment, guests should expect the following features as a part of the upgrade:

• Freshened up poker rooms to host many gamers at a time. Expect plush interiors, new seating and USB cash tables.

• A new stylish restaurant offering delicious menu after the partnership with American food suppliers Absurd Bird, steaming dim sum baskets from Ping Pong and genuine stone-baked pizzas offered by Barrel & Stone.

• A Rich Energy Sports Lounge to combine live betting and live sports, an extensive 5 meter HD TV wall screen to display the sporting fixtures 24/7 from BT Sport HD, Sky Sports HD and Premier Sports.

• An Interblock Arena to offer a unique experience to the players enjoying Roulette, Baccarat, Dice and Blackjack in a soapbox live dealer environment.

• State-of-the-art electronic gaming equipment offers superior displays and graphics for on-screen UC roulette and dice. This is the newest offering to the United Kingdom gaming market.

The casino will install new slot machines in the clubs and Grosvenor Casino might be the only site within the city to introduce a dice table in addition to the premium card and roulette tables.

More about the Grosvenor Casinos

As of June 2014, the group reported revenue amounting to £391.2m, with the operating profit amounting to £56.8m all coming from their 1.7 million customers. Of the 1.7 million customers, nearly 8.5 million visits happen each year. The casino network has over 6,300 employees across the United Kingdom and their online casino hosts more than 250 games ranging from the traditional blackjack, roulette and poker to the modern slot games and live casino games.

The casinos accept smart-casual dress code to accommodate the casual gamers – so, you do not need suits or formal attire at the gaming establishment. However, gamers have to abide by the smart-casual dress codes that specifically mention no tracksuits, no sleeveless shirts and no headwear should be worn inside the casino.

There are restaurants and bars in these casinos. You will realize that the bars are separate facilities on the gaming floor, while the restaurants are situated in separate areas. In the bar, customers can try all forms of drinks – both non-alcoholic and alcoholic. The restaurants have a large menu ranging from children menu to a wide range of delicious desserts.

The main events in the casinos are the cash games and poker tournaments. These events are available in most nights and the casinos will upload new events on their website promotions page. You will find many everyday specials, including live entertainment, progressive blackjack and free soft and hot drinks. The hospitality of casinos may one day rival that of award-winning hotels.

Technology in UK Casino Grosvenor

In 2011, Grosvenor invested in software that would spot the cheating happening at roulette tables. The software from Ipsotek detects top-hatting cheats and detects cheating after the last bets are called. They linked the software to the CCTV cameras to monitor the gamers throughout the gaming sessions. Later in October 2012, they introduced Pinball Roulette machines, which provide single-player roulette games. The product gives the players control when spinning the ball.

In November 2013, Grosvenor Casinos worked with Evolution Gaming to develop a Live Casino, which targeted players on the online site. The games offered on the Live Casino include roulette, online blackjack and baccarat available 24/7. Their live game system offers an environment that matches the real casino experience. Grosvenor Casinos also created the first-website cloud casino known as IGT Cloud, which allows operators to change the casino games on floor remotely for the customized gaming experience.

Final words

With the refurbishment, the Grosvenor casinos UK will be able to improve its appearance and merge tradition, class and the modern quirkiness. The casinos offer great options with a good range of stakes to keep players happy. They have a good poker scene suitable for pro gamers and newbies. You can visit the casinos to sit on games or watch for unforgettable experiences.