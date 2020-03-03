Five fantastic family days out in the UK

When it comes to fantastic family days out in the UK, you’re definitely spoilt for choice. Real-life secret gardens, thrilling theme parks, or stunning seaside towns; Britain is packed full of incredible kid-friendly activities and attractions. But with such a massive number of options on offer, it can be difficult to plan a day out that promises to be fun for the entire family without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for some holiday inspiration or struggling to choose a destination for your next family adventure, check out this list that we’ve put together just for you. These are some of the best family days out from across the UK.

Alton Towers:

When it comes to legendary theme parks and thrill rides, there’s nowhere quite like Alton Towers. It’s the UK’s favourite theme park for a reason; it’s home to hair-raising roller coasters including the unique virtual reality roller coaster Galactica, and there’s lots for younger children; immersive play at Sharbait Reef and CBeebies Land is designed to keep the little ones happy for hours.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour:

The Harry Potter studios near London is a fantastic day out for families. Offering a unique look behind the scenes at the wonders of the fantastic wizarding world of Harry Potter. You can explore the authentic costumes and props used by the much-loved characters, and follow the footsteps of your favourite wizards of Harry, Hermoine and Ron when you step into the Great Hall at Hogwarts or take a stroll along Diagon Alley. Don’t forget to ride the Hogwarts Express, and grab a delicious Butterbeer on your way out.

SEA LIFE:

SEA LIFE has a number of locations in the UK, with some of the best in Central London, Brighton, and The Trafford Centre in Manchester. Brighton itself is a fantastic choice for a UK family day out; you can explore the aquarium before relaxing on the beach or having fun on the iconic pier. At SEA LIFE, you can discover a world of wonder; just beside the sea, this attraction features a range of interesting marine creatures, feeding time displays, and interactive talks. Don’t miss out on the UK’s first glass-bottom boat, which can be found here.

LEGOLAND:

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort has so much more to it than intricate LEGO models - filled with over fifty interactive rides, live-action shows and other attractions, it’s the perfect theme park for any season. During the colder months, enjoy a magical submarine ride, or become a ninja for the day on the 4D Lego Ninjago ride. Head to the Star Wars Miniland Model Display to relive your favourite scenes from the movies in LEGO form. During the summer, the exciting rides at Drench Towers or Pirate Shores will provide hours of fun.

London Zoo:

More than 17,000 animals call this zoo home, which is why it’s such a popular attraction. The incredible exhibits at this zoo allow you to get closer than ever before to all your favourite animals. You can come face to face with the kings and queens of the jungle at the Land of the Lions, or head to the Gorilla Kingdom to see a colony of gorillas. Tiger Territory is the perfect place for spotting the endangered Sumatran tigers. With regular educational talks and daily live feeding shows, there’s so much to see and do here - you’ll never be short of options.

When it comes to awesome things to do together as a family, the UK has so many great options. These destinations make fab family days out because there’s something to do for everybody, no matter how young or old!