The Best Global Horse Racing Events

Horse racing is a sport that is loved across the globe. There are hundreds of annual horse racing events that take place every year, from small races, to the desert, to luxury races in Dubai – and if you are passionate about horse racing, you may be tempted to check out a race yourself.

Thankfully, we are here to help; here are six of the most popular global horse racing events, so you can start planning your dream trip.

The Dubai World Cup, Dubai

Home to the world’s richest race day, The Dubai World Cup was initially created based on a vision from the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event is visited by thousands of people from across the globe, and it is normally held on the final Saturday every March. The prize fund is normally around $10 million, making it one of the most expensive horse races worldwide.

The Cheltenham Festival, UK

The Cheltenham Festival is the most popular horse racing festival in Britain. The event showcases a selection of both Irish- and British-trained horses, and on the final day of the festival you can watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup run. This race is classed as the greatest race in the National Hunt, so you can expect to see some of the best jumping horses in the world.

And even if you can’t travel right now, that is no problem; you can still enjoy online horse racing today.

The Kentucky Derby, USA

If you live in America, it is likely you have already heard of the Kentucky Derby. It is often referred to as one of the most famous American sporting events, and it showcases a selection of horse races. Perhaps the most popular race is the US Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators every year.

The Pegasus World Cup, USA

The Pegasus World Cup is a horse racing event held in Florida. There are lots of thoroughbred horse races to watch, and there was an impressive prize fund of around $16 million during its second year.

The Nakayama Grand Jump, Japan

The Nakayama Grand Jump is held in April every year in Funabashi, Chiba, Japan. The race only includes thoroughbred horses that are over four years old, and the race itself is nearly three miles long. The event was first started in 2008, making it 12 years old, and it normally has a prize fund of around $2 million. Funabashi is also a very beautiful area, making this an excellent destination for a holiday in 2021.

The Baden-Baden, Germany

The Baden-Baden is one of the most popular horse racing events in Europe, and it is often called the ‘Royal Ascot’ of horse racing in Germany. The race takes place on a fairly narrow race track, so only 18 horses can contest in each race, but don’t let that dissuade you; the event is lively and fun, and the horses are some of the best in Europe.