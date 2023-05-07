The 5 Most Lavish Hotel Suites on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas is still one of the most extravagant cities on the planet when it comes to entertainment and accommodation. The Strip offers bountiful opportunities to stay in exclusive surroundings, making you feel like a million dollars during your time in “Sin City”.

If money is no object when planning your next visit to Las Vegas, be sure to check out the following five hotel suites guaranteed to give you a taste of the high life. Whether you’re wanting an intimate getaway with a loved one or a raucous party with pals, this quintet of suites and villas offer unrivaled levels of luxury and attention to detail.

The Nobu Villa, Caesars Palace

The Nobu Hotel was a 2013 expansion of the Caesars Palace hotel, bringing a Japanese zen-like sense of calm to this mid-Strip resort. The Nobu Villa is one of the newest additions to the Nobu Hotel, fast becoming the most in-demand suite for large groups looking to party in style and sophistication.

The Nobu Villa offers an enormous 10,300 sq. ft of floor space, ideal for entertaining. It comes with its very own zen garden, including an outdoor patio area, complete with barbecue and Robatayaki grill.

At a cost of $35,000 per night, the Nobu Villa is certainly up there as one of the priciest suites on the Strip, but what do you expect from the opulence and grandeur that Caesars Palace provides? The brand is one of the most iconic in Las Vegas, famed for its world-class entertainment and live sporting events.

It’s casino floor is also one of the biggest on the Strip, boasting 124,181 sq. ft of total gaming space. The Caesars gaming brand has even branched out into the iGaming sphere since America’s relaxation of federal gambling legislation. In fact, it’s now one of the leading online casinos with free signup bonuses that can be used for real money action. It features 400-plus games inspired by the most popular slots and table games on the Caesars Palace floor.

The Empathy Suite, Palms Casino Resort

The Empathy Suite is known as the most expensive hotel room in all of Las Vegas. They don’t come more opulent than the Empathy Suite, which is complete with its own shark tank and world-famous artwork. The suite is available at a mere $100,000 a night and is only offered out for a minimum two-night stays.

Let’s delve a little deeper into what you can expect from a minimum $200,00 outlay. You can get your hands on a dedicated games room, as well as a private bar area with seating for 13 people, perfect for intimate gatherings. There’s a swimming pool and a tank that’s home to not one but two bull sharks. That’s not all, Empathy Suite guests also receive resort credits worth $10,000 to spend at any of the bars and restaurants within the Palms Casino Resort.

Looking closer at the bedrooms, both master suites have their very own salt inhalation and massage rooms, which is the perfect way to unwind after a busy night letting your hair down Vegas style.

The Two-Storey Sky Villa, Palms Casino Resort

Have you got the hint that the Palms Casino Resort is a haven for the rich? The Two-Storey Sky Villa is another magnificent place to stay, with its 9,000 sq. ft space boasting a cantilever glass-fronted pool, affording breath-taking views of the Vegas Strip. At a cost of $40,000 per night and set within the Palms’ Fantasy Tower, this place really is the stuff of dreams.

Allegedly, the initial concept for the Two-Storey Sky Villa was based on the Playboy Mansion, and in many ways it doesn’t disappoint. It is full of decadent marble finishes, a 17-seat bar area complete with 24/7 butler service, and a games area for the most perfect game of cards. It’s definitely a villa that oozes sex appeal.

The Palms’ experiential suites tick all the right boxes for those looking for the maximum bang for their buck.

Bentel & Bentel Penthouse Suite, The Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan is one of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Strip, bringing a touch of contemporary class to the Nevada desert. World-renowned architects Bentel & Bentel were enlisted to design The Cosmopolitan’s high-end penthouse suites, located on the 70th. Available from $25,000 a night, this outlay is a drop in the ocean compared to The Palms’ Empathy Suite!

The Foxglove Suite is perfect for movie fans. It’s heavily influenced by Hollywood, designed to replicate the atmosphere and feel of a vintage cinema. You’ll find your very own private movie theater, while the walls are adorned with movie icons from the black-and-white era.

Even when you take a dip in your private tub, you’ll be able to kick back and watch your favorite films while you soak. Rumor has it that Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio is a regular visitor to the Foxglove Suite, so for $25,000 you can follow in the footsteps of one of Hollywood’s biggest lotharios of the 21st century.

The Hardwood Suite, Palms Casino Resort

Yes, you read it right, a third suite from the Palms Casino Resort. Although this article might read a little like an advertorial for staying at the Palms, there’s no denying this resort hits differently when it comes to the opulence and extravagance afforded to its guests. The Hardwood Suite is another 10,000 sq. ft suite, available from around $25,000 per night.

This place should be the first port of call for any groups of sports fanatics. It comes with a half-sized basketball court for you and your friends to enjoy, complete with its own locker room and scoreboard. There’s also a full-size billiards table with monstrous flat screen televisions to watch the next big game while you’re potting the black, as well as a private jacuzzi to unwind.

Your very own 24/7 butler awaits your every need. That butler just so happens to be one of the most infamous in Vegas, Joe Yalda, a man who is famed for going the extra mile for his guests – from sourcing bespoke shoes to delivering a famous guest’s new-born puppy!

If you have the spare cash, a night or two in one of these Las Vegas suites is guaranteed to create memories that will last a lifetime. Who knows, the next time you can afford to return to Vegas, there might just be even more innovative suites to sample.