Should you travel to Vegas for the WSOP?

The World Series of Poker is scheduled to kick off from September 30 until November 23. With poker fans all over the world looking forward to the largest event in the game’s annual sporting calendar, there are more ways than ever before to keep up to date with this year’s results. But few compare to the thrill of getting up close and personal with your favourite poker player. Continue watching to find out whether or not you should travel to Las Vegas for this year’s World Series of Poker tournament.

An expensive affair

With the 2021 World Series of Poker held in September, travel expenses are set to be steeper than previous years. In Autumn, Las Vegas tends to attract hordes of sports betting fans and tourists looking to holiday in a slightly cooler climate. As a result, you may be forced to shell out more for your annual trip to Sin City this year. With the prices of hotels, resorts, gas, flights, and even food in the city experiencing a rapid surge, your entire trip could end up costing you thousands in the long run. This may not be a problem for die-hard fans but may present a problem for poker enthusiasts that had planned on 2021 being the year they purchase tickets to their first World Series of Poker tournament.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience

Whether you are a lifelong poker fan or have only recently immersed yourself in the sport, the World Series of Poker is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that most poker fans dream of experiencing. If you have the budget and time to do so, the memories from your trip to the greatest event in poker’s sporting calendar are guaranteed to last a lifetime. If a trip to Las Vegas is not on your radar this year, you can still catch up with the latest updates in real-time on a leading poker website, such as ggpoker.co.uk. If you are an up-and-coming player, the World Series of Poker can also be a great opportunity to meet your idols and probe them for advice.

The World Series of Poker Europe

If you are a European poker fan, you may benefit from holding off on your plans to travel to Las Vegas just yet. Each year, the tournament holds a European leg with this year’s event set to return on November 19 to King’s Resort in the Czech Republic, home to the continent’s largest poker room, and conclude on December 8. Whilst these dates may overlap slightly with the US version of the event, fans can experience some of Europe’s greatest players up close and personal whilst also keeping up to date with some of the world’s greatest players from the comfort of their own home. The World Series of Poker Europe bracelet schedule is relatively smaller than that of the US version with only 15 matches, but every game has a guaranteed prize pool with €11,550,000 in guarantees in total. As a result of these factors, the European leg of the event is expected to achieve record-breaking ticket sales this year.

The World Series of Poker will take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from September 30 until November 23. As the largest event in poker’s sporting calendar, millions of fans around the world are gearing up for their annual trip to Sin City. But whilst this may be the best way to experience the tournament, it continues to be an unattainable goal for a growing number of fans located overseas due to rising costs. Alternatively, if you are financially able to do so, the US or European leg of the event must be seen to be believed.