5 of the most incredible snorkeling spots in the world

It is highly unlikely you haven’t seen amazing breathtaking scenes of the underwater world in movies, documentaries, or pictures on social media. There are many beauties you can witness underwater: from millions of marine species in various color combinations, shapes, and forms to incredibly colorful coral reefs. One must definitely experience this at least once in their lifetime.

The good news is there are so many incredible spots in the world where you can practice snorkeling and see these beautiful underwater creatures with your own eyes. So, no more Instagram pictures or Netflix documentaries. Nothing beats the real deal. And worry not, snorkeling is a water activity that individuals of all ages can safely do. Compared to scuba diving, where more complex equipment and intensive training are needed, the only necessary items for snorkeling are the mask, snorkel, fins, and good mood to practice this fantastic activity and see the wonders of the underwater world.

If you plan on going on a holiday in the near future but haven’t decided on the location just yet, the following list with five of the most incredible snorkeling spots in the world might help you with making a final decision:

1. Cancun

Mexico should be on top of your traveling list for many reasons: remarkable historical ruins, beautiful white sand beaches, delicious food, and a vibrant culture. But if this hasn’t made up your mind yet, Cancun has among the most breathtaking spots for snorkeling in the world. No other place has an underwater museum. Hundreds of sunken sculptures and amazing coral reefs make this a must-see destination. The only thing you need to do is book a tour with Cancun Snorkeling and make the most of this experience.

2. Australia

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the most extensive coral reef system in the world. This alone makes it one of the most popular destinations for snorkeling. This out-of-this-world place consists of 3,000 individual reefs, thousands of all kinds of fish species, and underwater creatures, which there is no denying will take your breath away. Plus, there are six different species of sea turtles.

3. The Philippines

This destination is an archipelagic country located in the western Pacific Ocean. With more than 7,000 islands, it can be quite a challenge to decide on a destination. Truth be told, you cannot really go wrong with the Philippines. There are many unique locations that are perfect for snorkeling. Two of the best ones are the Bay of Donsol and Apo Island. The former is located in the northern side of the Philippines and is mainly known for its whale shark, which you can witness if you go snorkeling there. On Apo Island, on the other hand, you can swim alongside giant sea turtles. And not just with one or two, but if you go snorkeling, you will be able to see as many as 20 from one go.

4. French Polynesia

This county in the South Pacific Ocean which includes more than 100 islands, is definitely a dream destination. Specifically, in Bora Bora, you will find what is probably the most transparent waters you can find and soft white beaches. But even more breathtaking than this is its underwater views. Seeing stingrays from up close, snorkeling with turtles and dolphins, are only the tip of the iceberg. This excellent Polynesian destination is known for its lemon sharks and blacktip reef. So, surely an experience worth living.

5. Maldives

You can choose from as many as 1,200 coral islands, which are surrounded by waters of a surreal blue, to be the destination for your dream tropical holiday. One place truly stands out from the crowd, and that is Baa Atoll. This is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, given that it is home to many unique underwater species and some of the largest coral reef groups in the Indian Ocean. Therefore, if you want to witness manta rays, whale sharks and colored fish, and coral reefs, you should go snorkeling at Baa Atoll.