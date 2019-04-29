Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt Join Biggest C-Suite in Travel at EyeforTravel North America 2019

Chicago, IL - C-Levels from Caesars Entertainment, Marriott, Hilton, Preferred Hotels, The Travel Corporation, Jetlines, CIE Tours, CruiseDirect, Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino and the Woodland Park Zoo are set to Achieve the Personalized Future of Travel at EyeforTravel North America on October 28-29 in Chicago.

See why you need to be at EyeforTravel North America here

This year, the event is to be led by the disruptors in travel loyalty and personalization who have the keys to direct bookings, experiential USPs and dynamic pricing. A snapshot of the leaders include:

• Chris Silcock – Chief Commercial Officer – Hilton

• Brian King - Global Officer - Digital, Distribution, Revenue Management & Global Sales – Marriott International

• Amy Weinberg – SVP World of Hyatt & Consumer Insights - Hyatt

• Michael Marino – Chief Experience Officer, SVP Marketing – Caesars Entertainment

• Mark Molinari, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Loyalty Programs – The Venetian Resort

• Kristie Goshow – Chief Marketing Officer – Preferred Hotels & Resorts

• Montgomery Blair - VP Revenue Management - Hertz

• Jim Gannarelli – Chief Financial Officer – Stoney Nakoda Resort & Casino

• Dan Christian – Global Chief Digital Officer – The Travel Corporation

• Jordi Porcel - Chief Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience Officer – Jetlines

• Susan Black – Chief Commercial Officer – CIE Tours

Get the full list of speakers you’ll meet here

Senior executives in distribution, marketing and pricing will explore the most business-critical areas in travel to gain competitive advantage. By attending, you’ll explore how to:

• Claw back the customer from the alternative lodging storm with hybrid business models and fresh USPs

• Embrace automation and predictive analytics to make 1000 personalized messages for 1000 individuals

• Achieve intense forecasting precision with new infrastructure and innovation on dynamic pricing

• Wake up from the parity nightmare with rate shopping tools and customer-centric closed-end user groups

• Navigate the brutally fragmented distribution jungle and cut acquisition cost with a rich and diverse distribution mix

Check out everything on the table at the event of the year

No other travel event boasts the seniority at EyeforTravel North America. It’s the one show dedicated to experiential innovation, AI and analytics led problem solving and an evolutionary approach to loyalty.

For more information, contact the event director on details below

Leo Langford | Event Director

EyeforTravel Ltd.

(Global) +44 (0)207 375 7158

+1 855 3727 500 7158

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)