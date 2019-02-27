Las Vegas marks triumphant return as global entertainment hotspot

Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas reopens after refurb

Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas has made its triumphant return and has officially re-opened the doors to one of Las Vegas’ most iconic casino resort destinations. Having undergone more than a $600 million renovation in 2019, Palms Casino Resort boasts a diverse mix of bars and restaurants, featuring the return of popular outlets such as Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon. Palms is also bringing back its A.Y.C.E. Buffet.

The resort also offers guests an expansive resort pool area featuring a multi-level, sprawling 73,000-square-foot space with two luxurious main pools and 39 unique cabanas, most with their own private pool. The space also features oversized daybeds and poolside lounge chairs throughout. Also returning is the upgraded and enhanced 14-screen Brenden Theatres.

John Legend celebrates grand opening of “Love in Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater

Twelve-time GRAMMY Award-winner, multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend celebrated the launch of his Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Love In Las Vegas” is a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits, “soaring vocals [and] silky-smooth piano playing skills” (Billboard).

The performance features Legend’s incredible full band and is a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas experience is filled with hits from the beginning of Legend’s career, including “Used to Love U,” “Penthouse Floor,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “All of Me,” and “Green Light.” He is also performing soon to be released new music ahead of his upcoming album including, “Dope” which received rave reactions from the crowd.

The Mirage reopens Rhumbar

One of the Strip’s most iconic cocktail destinations is ready to get the party started once again as Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge recently reopened at The Mirage. The newly designed venue by BASILE Studio has transitioned into an ultra-lounge, complete with a refreshed bar programme, elevated culinary fare, refined cigar menu, and nightly entertainment. Whether sipping a specialty cocktail at the inside bar, meeting friends for a late-night snack, or people watching on the outdoor patio, Rhumbar will be the place to see and be seen. The venue’s playful color scheme of yellow, pink, and mint is complemented by opulent greenery and 70s-inspired prints and style that bring energy to the space. The indoor-outdoor lounge will provide an array of entertainment offerings, including live music and special event programming throughout the year.

Wynn Las Vegas Debuts Aft Cocktail Deck and Bar Parasol

Wynn Las Vegas debuts Aft Cocktail Deck and Bar Parasol, two distinctive lounges that feature an elevated craft cocktail program. The new additions join the recently unveiled Overlook Lounge to complete the Cocktail Collection on the Lake of Dreams. Located in the heart of the resort, the new lounges were designed by president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design and Development Todd-Avery Lenahan and feature inventive cocktail menus from resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. Located on an outdoor patio overlooking the water, the terraced seating at Aft Cocktail Deck offers guests a prime location for viewing Wynn’s signature Lake of Dreams show. Sporting a classic nautical color scheme of blue, white and periwinkle, Aft Cocktail Deck features swivel deck chairs, luxe banquettes, and nautical flags which spell out “Wynn LV” flying overhead. Bar Parasol is an imaginative enhancement of its predecessor, Parasol Down, where guests can also enjoy caviar-inspired bites and creative cocktails.

Crossroads Kitchen set to open at Resorts World Las Vegas

The highly-anticipated Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers, helmed by plant-based visionary and acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen, will officially open its doors to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas on 28 May. With two culinary concepts making their debut – Crossroads Kitchen, Ronnen’s beloved plant-based fine dining restaurant mirroring the original location in Southern California, and CB | Crossroads Burgers, a brand-new fast-casual plant-based concept, will bring new, deluxe dining experiences to the already impressive food and beverage portfolio at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump hosted grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas

Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas recently hosted its highly anticipated grand opening event, officially welcoming guests to the Parisian-inspired restaurant. Designed by Lisa Vanderpump and long-time design partner, Nick Alain, Vanderpump à Paris instantly transports guests from the Las Vegas Strip to an enchanting old Parisian courtyard. As the 36th establishment and second Las Vegas venue for Vanderpump, the restaurant features plush velvet art nouveau banquettes, adorned with oversized, ornately embellished pillows, as well as light fixtures and custom-made furniture from Vanderpump and Alain’s celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. The cocktail menu features unique and never-before-seen offerings. Guests can delight in carefully crafted cocktails that showcase the Vanderpump family’s creativity.

Escape IT opening in Vegas this fall

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions join forces to bring fans the newest escape room experience Escape IT, inspired by one of the most horrifying film franchises of all time, “IT,” launching in Las Vegas this fall. Located in the heart of Las Vegas and spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Escape IT is a revolutionary new take on the traditional escape room experiences, offering fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life “IT,” the highest grossing horror film of all time, and its blockbuster sequel “IT Chapter Two.” This unparalleled attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience. There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.

Miracle Mile Shops announces Design Partners

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, announces the four world-class design and construction partners Cooper Carry, Digital Kitchen, Sensory Interactive and VCC working on the renovation project. Renovations began on the 500,000 square foot shopping center earlier this year and the project is expected to be completed in spring of 2023. The extensive interior and exterior transformation will include elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. New entertainment features will consist of exterior and interior immersive light, sound, and video experiences. Miracle Mile Shops guests will also enjoy new and upgraded restaurant zones. The premier mixed-use project will remain open during renovations.

Illuminarium Las Vegas launches Illuminarium After Dark

Illuminarium Las Vegas recently launched Illuminarium After Dark, a nightly immersive 21 and over experience with its opening on April 15 at AREA15. Illuminarium After Dark provides a reimagined nightlife environment, as guests are transported to new and awe-inspiring surroundings while they enjoy thematic cocktails and perfectly paired bites from Lumin Café & Kitchen by Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla. Illuminarium After Dark will provide a new experience each night where the beauty of Illuminarium’s daytime shows transforms into an adults-only escape. After Dark will offer a lounge atmosphere that allows guests to delight in a full bar with a selection of signature cocktails and late-night eats.

Las Vegas was named North America’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.