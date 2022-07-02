Las Vegas News Briefs

Weekends with Adele, Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Begins Nov. 18

All previously postponed WEEKENDS WITH ADELE performances have now been rescheduled, with dates kicking off November 18 at Caesars Palace. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023. A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances. There will be two opportunities to purchase tickets for these shows. Access will be limited with priority given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Verified Fan Presale. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3. For more information, contact Benny Tarantini, BT PR, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Usher Celebrates Grand Opening of Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher recently debuted his exclusive new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Custom-designed for the expansive Dolby Live stage and presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the show gives audiences an extraordinary immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning the multi-talented showman’s 20-year career, including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” The new show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat entertainment venue, where every guest has an up close and personal experience with the superstar. A limited number of tickets are available for the following performances: Aug, 26, 27, 31; Sept. 3, 4, 7, 9, 10; Oct. 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Announces Casino-Wide Transformation

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, a luxury resort in Summerlin, announced major plans to elevate its dining scene, entertainment offerings, and gaming experiences with all-new additions to the resort. New concepts, currently underway, include the famed Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, an all-new Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna, and an Oyster Bar, all in partnership with Bua Food Group, as well as a stunning cocktail lounge, and adult-only pool, alongside a reimagined High Limit Slots room, and a lively casino bar. Located on the north side of the resort, the new restaurants will be at the center of the action. Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna, Kallisto Oyster Bar, and an all-new casino bar converge to create a dynamic addition to Red Rock’s restaurant row and further complement the resort’s culinary collection. For more information, contact Nick Flynn, Allied Global Marketing, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den to Host “Tokyo Vice Den” Pop-Up with House of Suntory Japanese Whisky

Famous Food Street Eats’ discreet speakeasy, Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den, is hosting an exciting pop-up cocktail experience, “Tokyo Vice Den,” with award-winning Japanese spirits brand House of Suntory. The resort’s elegantly grunge hideaway has transformed into a must-see, must-experience destination filled with Japanese-inspired décor and expertly crafted cocktails. “Tokyo Vice Den” now welcomes guests to a laidback hangout where they can indulge in specialty House of Suntory cocktail selections. Tokyo Vice Den will open daily, Sunday-Thursday (4:30 pm – late) and Friday and Saturday (3 pm – late) now through October 1. For more information, contact Gia Silvaggio, Allied Global Marketing, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Modern Mexican Steakhouse, Toca Madera, to Debut on the Las Vegas Strip

Toca Madera Las Vegas, a modern Mexican steakhouse, will open its doors Tuesday, August 9, nestled in the courtyard between Aria and The Shops at Crystals. A unique and immersive dining experience helmed by Noble33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, Toca Madera’s third location features a 220-seat restaurant with a spacious lounge and speakeasy. Las Vegas can expect an elevated, high-energy atmosphere featuring upscale dining and nightly live entertainment. Toca Madera Las Vegas will debut a new menu, soon to be shared across all locations, that features popular Toca Madera dishes such as Sashimi Mexicano with ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, pomegranate, chile de árbol, and leche de tigre, along with brand-new offerings created by Noble 33 Corporate Executive Chef AJ McCloud, including the A5 Wagyu Tacos with crispy wonton, cilantro, and kizami wasabi. Guests will be transported to Mexico City through a selection of modern Mexican cuisine prepared with sustainable, organic ingredients. For more information, contact Sahra Simpson, Lucky Break PR, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Las Vegas Announces Start of Construction Following Ceremonial Groundbreaking

Developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, in partnership with Dream Hotel Group, Dream Las Vegas will be a driving force in the ongoing revitalization and rejuvenation of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Set to open in late 2024, Dream Las Vegas features 531 highly appointed guestrooms and suites, and seven original dining and nightlife options, including a third-level resort pool and day club, two bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, a lobby bar, craft coffee café and gelateria on the street level, as well as a sporting club, boutique nightclub, signature restaurant and 24-hour diner on the third floor. The lifestyle hotel will also offer 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom and 90-seat live entertainment theatre, a 20,000-square-foot casino and gaming floor, a fitness center by TechnoGym and on-site parking. Casino and gaming operations will be led by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E). The 20-story luxury hotel tower will feature a diverse mix of dramatic venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. The undulating contemporary design will feature a lustrous glass and metal façade, boasting stylistic details such as radiused corners, spacious double-height terraces, oversized windows and a unique aerodynamic character influenced by its context. Dream Las Vegas is located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club. For more information, contact Katie Fontana, Dream Hotel Group, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Aerosmith Are Back with Las Vegas Residency “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, four-time GRAMMY®-winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Kicking off Sept. 14 — with shows running through Dec. 11 — the residency is the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

NBA G League Ignite Moves to the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

With three top 10 NBA Draft picks in the last two seasons – the most by any program in that span – NBA G League Ignite looks to continue building on its success with a state-of-the-art new home in Henderson, Nev. Ignite will begin playing its home games at The Dollar Loan Center in 2022-23, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim recently announced. The move to Henderson marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the NBA G League, Foley Entertainment Group and the city of Henderson. After training in Walnut Creek, Calif. and playing in Las Vegas in 2021-22, Ignite will relocate to Henderson full-time. Operated by the Foley Entertainment Group, the Dollar Loan Center is a multi-purpose facility that opened in March 2022 and seats more than 5,000 people. It is also home to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights – the Henderson Silver Knights – and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks. For more information, visit ignite.gleague.nba.com.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas to Debut New Dining Concept, Stanton Social Prime, With Tao Group Hospitality and Chef Chris Santos

Caesars Entertainment and Tao Group Hospitality will introduce a new dining concept at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime, from Chef Chris Santos. Stanton Social Prime is set to open this winter and will be located adjacent to OMNIA Nightclub, Tao Group’s mega club at the resort. This new concept will feature iconic menu items from the original Stanton Social restaurant in New York’s Lower East Side, which marked Santos’ first restaurant project and was known for its spectacular sharable dishes featuring prime meats. For more information, contact Kristin Soo Hoo, Caesars Entertainment, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Bellagio Debuts One-of-a-Kind Immersive Dining Experience Within Iconic Conservatory

The iconic Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive dining experiences with the debut of The Garden Table. Available for brunch or dinner, The Garden Table invites guests to enjoy an epicurean adventure at a table set within the spectacular beauty of Bellagio’s stunning floral masterpiece. Specialty pre-fixe menus crafted by the award-winning teams at MICHAEL MINA Bellagio and Sadelle’s Café feature fare that will delight all the senses. The Garden Table will be available for all future Bellagio Conservatory displays with menus rotating seasonally to complement the design theme. The experience can accommodate up to six guests and reservation time is limited to two hours. Guests are to check-in at the host stand of selected restaurant. Reservations are required. For more information, contact Robert Flicker, Kirvin Doak Communications, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Cabinet of Curiosities and The Lock by Imagine Exhibitions opens at Bally’s Las Vegas

As immersive realities expand, get ready to be transported into a drinking experience like none other with the opening of The Cabinet of Curiosities and The Lock by Imagine Exhibitions. Centrally located on the famed Las Vegas Strip inside the lower level of Bally’s Las Vegas, The Cabinet of Curiosities transports guests into a world of curiosity, dreams, and memory with wonders from near and far that weave together a unique experience with inspired craft cocktails to enjoy. Beyond the Cabinet, guests may encounter The Lock, an intimate speakeasy guarded by The Locksmith, where guests must solve a riddle to gain entrance where they’ll enjoy bespoke prohibition-era craft cocktails. For more information, contact Aimee Stephens, A-Max Marketing + Media, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Terry Fator After Hours to Take Over The Bar at Times Square at New York-New York

Terry Fator is taking things late night with Terry Fator After Hours, a once-a-month performance featuring special guests at The Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Held immediately following performances of his award-winning show “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” the famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner will partner up with other Las Vegas entertainers to perform songs accompanied by the venue’s popular dueling piano players. This will be a rare opportunity to showcase Fator’s impressive vocals without his puppets. Fator and his special guests, who will be announced soon, will perform their favorite numbers as well as requests from the audience. Performances have been announced for Thursday, Aug. 18, Thursday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Nov. 17. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

By Popular Demand ZZ Top to Return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Following several wildly successful sold-out runs, ZZ TOP announced it will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas for a five-show limited engagement in 2022. The shows will be held on Dec. 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2022. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Introduces New Exhibition Showcasing African American Performance History From the 1920s through the 1970s

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art recently debuted its newest exhibition Caldonia: Concert and Film Posters from The Ralph DeLuca Collection. Showcasing icons of American music, Caldonia features a collection of 44 vintage posters advertising performances and films featuring African American musicians and actors from the 1920s into the 1970s. Named and curated by Serubiri Moses, Caldonia offers a window into an era of Black performance history that is slowly disappearing from public memory. This selection of promotional announcements highlights performers as wide-ranging as Otis Redding, Jackie “Moms” Maybley, Thelonius Monk and Aretha Franklin. Many of the posters exhibited are themselves rare, but their true value comes from their historical context. Taken together, they bring to life the networks of Black artists and Black-owned performing arts venues—known as the Chitlin’ Circuit—that, while not memorialized in history books, launched the careers of now-household names who shaped American music history. For more information, contact Stacy Hamilton, MGM Resorts International, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Adam Lambert Brings “The Witch Hunt” To Encore Theater This Halloween

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Adam Lambert will bring “The Witch Hunt” to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a three-show limited engagement to celebrate Halloween weekend Las Vegas-style. Fans can experience Lambert’s vocal powerhouse performance of his smash hits for three unforgettable nights on Oct. 26, 28 and 29, 2022. Known for his theatrical visuals, Lambert promises Encore Theater guests will enjoy a spectacularly spooky extravaganza complete with elaborate costumes and his iconic glam looks. For more information, contact Erica Benken, Giant Noise, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil set to Entertain Audiences Through 2023

Cirque du Soleil is excited to confirm the award-winning stage production The Beatles™ LOVE™ will wow audiences at The Mirage Hotel & Casino through 2023. Working in tandem with MGM Resorts International and Hard Rock International through the property’s transition, The Beatles LOVE will continue celebrating the musical legacy of the most influential rock band in the world and welcome many more audiences from around the world. The Beatles LOVE is a vibrant and thrilling tribute filled with breathtaking aerial artistry, colorful visuals and high-energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. The fan-favorite show recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, further solidifying it as one of the most popular productions in Las Vegas. For more information, contact Tawny Strelic, Kirvin Doak Communications, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas to Open Fall of 2022

Bally’s Las Vegas continues to welcome new developments and will debut the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas in the fall of 2022 as part of its rebrand. The ARCADE will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook space. Located on the first level of Bally’s near the food court, the destination will offer more than 80 games, from classic arcade favorites to the latest releases, in a 7,000-square-foot space. Designed by Aria Group, the attraction’s interior draws inspiration from urban night settings featuring a variety of colorful artwork and bright neon lights. The gaming venue will also feature an enhanced and refreshed bar that was formerly in the space. The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebrand and follows the recent addition of Jack Binion’s Steak and the upcoming opening of M.Y. Asia by Chef Martin Yan. The property transformation will also include a renovated exterior, casino floor and public areas. For more information, contact Brooke Kaplan, Caesars Entertainment, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Thunder From Down Under Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Excalibur in Las Vegas

On Wednesday, July 13, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under celebrated 20 years of performances at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom. The is first-of-its-kind male revue production show was originally created in 1988, debuting in Las Vegas in 1993 at the Stardust Hotel and had its first full residency at The New Frontier, prior to making Excalibur its home for the last 20 years. Thunder From Down Under remains a favorite among celebrity guests, hosting stars such as Demi Moore, Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, Gene Simmons of KISS, The Property Brothers and dozens of others who have attended the show since it first opened. For more information, contact Allyson Wadman, MGM Resorts International, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Las Vegas Desert Dogs Select 15 Players in 2022 NLL Expansion Draft

The first class of Las Vegas Desert Dogs players have officially been selected by head coach and general manager Shawn Williams Thursday in the National Lacrosse League’s 2022 Expansion Draft. Williams had the opportunity to select one player from each of the league’s other 14 team’s unprotected rosters, taking the first step in forming the franchise’s first-ever team ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs were launched on June 21, 2021 as the 15th team in the NLL beginning play in December 2022. The team is co-owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. The team will play at Michelob ULTRA Arena located inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information, contact Keith Sneddon, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Ghostbar Returns to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

The return of the beloved Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is official. The Las Vegas nightlife icon will reopen its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Originally debuting in 2001, this widely popular bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor, quickly became one of the city’s most treasured nightspots featuring the most spectacular and stunning views of the entire Las Vegas skyline. After a ghostly disappearing act, Palms has not only brought the Ghostbar back, but it has also reimagined it as the city’s newest, elevated and most intimate Ultra Lounge experience. For more information, contact Celena Haas-Stacey, CHS Communications, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Swedish House Mafia Announces First-Ever North American Nightlife Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

Electronic music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia, announces their first-ever North American nightlife residency with Wynn Nightlife at the world-renowned Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Beginning Aug. 20, the trio of Swedish DJs comprised of Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfors will bring their award-winning music to the unique nightlife setting for two years. To complement Swedish House Mafia’s powerhouse performances, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub will enhance its audio-visual production to offer guests an immersive and captivating experience. Each venue will feature a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and more. For more information, contact Wynn Las Vegas, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

New King Tut Exhibition to Open at Luxor Hotel & Casino

Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., known around the world for creating, producing, and operating immersive experiences, announces a new a long-term tenancy at Luxor Hotel & Casino to present Discovering King Tut’s Tomb, a reimagined show about the monumental discovery of the celebrated Egyptian Boy King that will open 100 years after renowned Egyptologist Howard Carter first laid eyes on the preserved tomb. The opening of the exhibition is slated for Aug. 30. Discovering King Tut’s Tomb will recount the story of the discovery of the tomb through the lens and voice of Carter. The immersive display begins with a passageway to the burial chamber and unfolds with animations that illuminate the process of mummification and its significance to ancient Egyptian culture. Additional galleries trace the 100 years of King Tut and explore archeological practices today. Pods of virtual reality chairs enhance the visitor experience, allowing guests to take a deeper dive into the exploration of King Tut’s tomb. For more information, contact Aimee Stephens, A-Max Marketing + Media, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .