Las Vegas the ideal destination to celebrate Fourth of July Weekend

The Entertainment Capital of the World celebrates everything red, white and blue throughout the Independence Day weekend. Visitors can honour the Fourth of July holiday with entertainment, fireworks, poolside parties and more throughout the celebratory weekend.

Fireworks and Patriotic Displays Celebrating the Red, White and Blue

Caesars Entertainment will host a fireworks spectacular on the Las Vegas Strip at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The fireworks will deploy from the Julius Tower at Caesars Palace.



The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas will put on a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4.



Station Casinos will light up the skies with a city-wide fireworks spectacular presented by Fireworks by Grucci. The display, set to begin at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, will launch at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, and Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.



The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4 and will feature floats, parade balloons, veteran and military groups, community organizations, performing troupes, and representation from the destination’s professional sports teams. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Rd. and Hills Center Dr. in the Trails Village of Summerlin.

Concerts and Comedy Offer Entertainment Throughout the Weekend

Reggae band Fortunate Youth brings its sound to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas located at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, July 1.



Morrissey brings his Viva Moz Vegas show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.



Joe Rogan serves up laughs at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 1.



Comedian Iliza Shlesinger plays the The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.



Latin trap rapper and singer Anuel AA plays the Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 1 as part of the venue’s Summer Nights Concert Series.



The iconic Kevin Hart plays The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.



AZILO Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas presents a concert from country star Michael Ray on Saturday, July 2.



Lionel Richie will be “Back to Las Vegas” for more shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.



Wayne Newton continues his reign as Mr. Las Vegas at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4.



Chris Rock will have the audience in stiches at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday, July 3.



Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Mackenzie Porter play the free Downtown Rocks concert series at Fremont Street Experience on Monday, July 4.

Beats and Bashes to Dance the Night Away

AREA15 presents a block party at the LIFTOFF Lounge Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4, featuring live music, games and more. The experiential arts complex also presents a silent disco in The SPINE and at the Oddwood lounge.



Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino presents a weekend of fun-filled entertainment, with Murda Beatz on Friday, July 1; Blackbear on Saturday, July 2 and Lil Jon on Monday, July 4.

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace hosts DJ superstars Steve Aoki on Friday, July 1; Illennium with William Black on Saturday, July 2; and Above & Beyond on Sunday, July 3.

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents a set by Chris Lake on Friday, July 1; followed by Mustard on Saturday, July 2; and an after-party for Kevin Hart’s show hosted by the comedian with sounds by Eric D-Lux on Sunday, July 3.

Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell hosts rapper Rick Ross on Friday, July 1; followed by performances by hip-hop artist Gucci Mane on Saturday, July 2; and R&B superstar (and former Las Vegas local) Ne-Yo on Sunday, July 3.

Hip-hop star Tyga takes the mic at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Friday, July 1, followed by a set by Loud Luxury on Saturday, July 2.

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas hosts resident EDM superstar Zedd on Friday, July 1; a UFC 276 Afterparty on Saturday, July 2 featuring Louis the Child and Charly Jordan; and a stacked lineup on Sunday, July 3 featuring Duke Dumont, Eli & Fur and Kid Funk.

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien preside over the festivities at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas will have clubgoers dancing to Gryffin on Friday, July 1; followed by an after-fight party for Israel Adesanya with sounds by Deux Twins and Justin Credible on Saturday, July 2; a set by Rüfüs Du Sol on Sunday, July 3; and sounds by RL Grime on Monday, July 4.

Splash Under the Sun

DJ Buza will provide sounds on Friday, July 1; followed by Kid Conrad on Saturday, July 2; and DJ Nova on Sunday, July 3 at Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino.

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas presents sets by Cheyenne Giles on Friday, July 1; DJ Pauly D on Saturday, July 2; Bob Moses on Sunday, July 3; and Mike Attack on Monday, July 4.

Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell presents a weekend of top-notch entertainment, with rapper Rick Ross taking the stage on Saturday, July 2; and hip-hop artist Gucci Mane on Sunday, July 3.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino brings the noise with Mike Attack on Friday, July 1; Kaskade on Saturday, July 2; Afrojack on Sunday, July 3; and DJ Shift on Monday, July 4.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas presents a weekend of stellar sounds under the sun, hosting Cash Cash on Friday, July 1; Tiësto on Saturday, July 2; and a UFC pool party on Sunday, July 3 featuring Cheat Codes and Madds.

AZILO Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas presents a celebrity DJ set by singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera on Sunday, July 3.

Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas keeps the party going with Vintage Culture on Friday, July 1; Steve Aoki on Saturday, July 2; Sofi Tukker on Sunday, July 3; and Escobar on Monday, July 4.

Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas hosts Kim Lee on Friday, July 1; The Chainsmokers on Saturday, July 2; and Gryffin on Sunday, July 3. The space also presents nighttime pool parties with EBC at Night featuring RL Grime on Friday, July 1; and DJ Diesel on Saturday, July 2.