InterContinental® Sofia and the road to success

Only a year and a half after its opening, InterContinental® Sofia is already а leader in the luxury travel market in Bulgaria and can proudly talk about the key to itssuccess. The icon of international modern luxury in the capital impresses local and international guests with elegant design, exceptional comfort and impeccable five-star service. All these achievements reflect in several international awards the hotel received in 2019 – Europe’s Leading New Hotel and Bulgaria’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2019. InterContinental Sofia has recently been announced as the best Luxury Business Hotel for Eastern Europe at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2019 and has also won many internal awards and recognitions.

All these prizes demonstrate not only the highest standards of service the hotel complies to, but also the excellent work atmosphere it provides to the employees. “The remarkable results of InterContinental® Sofia in all aspects of hospitality are because of our amazing team – from Front Office, through Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, to Administration. Without the passion and devotion of each team member, these results would not be possible.” – says the General Manager, Mr. Angelo Zuccala. The hotel operates a specially created Social Committee which organizes different staff activities on a monthly basis, including sports, entertainment, birthday celebrations, outdoor activities, healthcare and relaxation. According to Mr. Zuccala, the key to success for every company is the employees’ satisfaction, which means ensuring a good work/life balance. The efforts of the management in this regard has reaped impressive results with the results of the first Employee Heartbeat survey of 2019 which shows that over 90% of employees are happy and committed to the job that they do.

About InterContinental® Sofia: InterContinental® Sofia is part of InterContinental® Hotels Group (IHG®) – a leading company in the hospitality industry, with over 400 000 employees in more than 100 countries. At the moment IHG® has 5723 operating hotels worldwide and 1925 in construction.

