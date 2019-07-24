Breaking Travel News investigates: Briggs & Riley TORQ collection

Just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Briggs & Riley has unveiled a new update to its best-selling TORQ collection.

The privately-owned, global luggage brand has released new carry-on, medium and large spinner suitcases, as well as two lightweight trunks in medium and extra-large – all are ideal for travellers with the most discerning tastes.

Invited to try the new medium Spinner, I can give the case a double thumbs up.

Not only is it lightweight and incredibly sturdy, the case glides light a dream.

Spinning 360 degrees on the metal-ball-bearing double spinner wheels, it drifts so smoothly as to move faster than a man on foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed for travellers who require a more robust case, the TORQ lightweight trunks are ideal for packing large devices and gear for outdoor pursuits.

The stylish collection features a range of innovative updates which will seamlessly transform the travelling experience.

Delivering on performance as well as style, the medium Spinner features a structured, ergonomic design with signature ‘Briggs & Riley orange’ detailing.

The textured, scratch-resistant outer shell is made with 100 per cent virgin Makrolon polycarbonate, providing the extreme durability for which the brand is known the world over.

Other innovative features include a built-in garment holder to neatly hold several suits, an ‘Outsider’ handle to provide a greater interior capacity and a flat interior surface for packing.

Briggs & Riley is also proud of having the luggage industry’s only lifetime guarantee to repair any functional aspects of a bag.

The company puts its luggage through the most stringent testing to ensure ultimate life-long performance and promises customers that if a bag is broken or damaged, even if the damage was caused by an airline, Briggs & Riley will repair it free of charge.

Speaking to Breaking Travel News, Richard Krulik, chief executive of Briggs & Riley, said: “Our brand is all about trust.

“In addition to our lifetime warranty, another example in line with this mantra is a truth in pricing policy so we don’t play the constant phony high/low price game like most other luggage brands.

“Our brand mission is to create lifelong customers, and this is a step toward proving that opportunity for a wider audience of demanding travellers.”

The hard-sided collection can be purchased at Harrods, John Lewis and additional stores and is available in three new sophisticated colours: stealth black, granite grey and hunter green.

More Information

Owned by US Luggage, a privately owned and operated family company, with headquarters on Long Island, New York, Briggs & Riley and its parent company are acclaimed for innovation, performance and service, and specifically for backing every bag they make with an unconditional lifetime performance warranty; the only one of its kind in the industry.

Find out more on the official website.