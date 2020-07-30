Injured during an office trip? Here’s what you can do!

Traveling for an office trip can be a lot of fun. You get to experience the luxurious corporate life, relax and look after the productive areas as well.

But, one thing that can ruin the overall experience is a workplace injury on your office trip.

Injuries are always misfortune and frustrating. And when they occur on an office trip, everything from work to enjoyment is disturbed.

In cases like these, it’s crucial to do the right thing without wasting time, and here we are helping our readers around the same. Here’s what you can do after getting injured on an office trip.

1. Take Medical Treatment

The first most important step is to take appropriate medical treatment.

Whether it’s a small injury or a fracture, the right medical treatment is super-crucial. This will keep the injury from worsening. Plus, it’ll prepare you to feel fine. Also, immediate first aid will help ease the pain of the injury that might have been pinching you.

So, prioritize medical treatment before anything. And also make sure that you are preserving all the medical bills and reports.

These will play a vital role while getting the compensation claim (if applicable in your case).

2. Report The Injury To Your Senior(s)

Whether or not you are traveling with your senior(s) for this office trip, once you have received the first treatment, make sure you report the injury to them.

This is important so that they at least know about your health condition and how you may not be in a good state to do everything.

Also, it’s essential to report at the earliest, or your chances of getting a compensation claim may thin down. Reporting the injury after it has almost healed up may be of no good use.

It’d also be good to report your injury to the hotel. This will enable them to take better care of you.

3. Consider Legal Consultation

Depending on whether the injury happened due to the hotel management’s carelessness or for some other reason, you may want to consult a personal injury lawyer.

These lawyers hold the right experience and knowledge to judge whether your case deserves compensation or not. They may also be able to help you come up with a well-deserved compensation amount for your case.

Having a personal injury lawyer by your side will also keep you from making mistakes that may cost you the entire case.

Also, have a look at all the resources required for a personal injury claim.

4. Request the Injury Be Recorded In The Accident Book

If your company has an accident book, make sure that your injury is getting recorded into it.

This will maintain a record of the accident, the way it happened, the dates that you had to suffer for it, and the other issues associated with it as you were on an office trip.

It is extremely important to note that no accidents are going unreported. There should be a record of every single mishap that took place while you were working. So, make sure that this is being taken care of.

5. Document The Accident

Another important thing to do is to shoot a video and take notes about the accident. It’s best to be as descriptive as possible.

A more detailed documentation will surely help you while getting an injury claim. So, make sure you are doing it.

Also, it’d be good to click pictures and record videos of the site addressing the overall damage that you had to deal. These files will act as proof, in case it is required later.

6. If You Want a Claim, Stay Away From Social Media

Office trips and social media posts have always had strong links with each other.

People going for corporate trips generally share actively on social media platforms. And that’s not the problem. However, when you are injured and looking forward to availing an injury claim compensation, being hyper-active on social media platforms can weaken your case.

Yes, your social media platforms may also be monitored while your claim request is under process.

So, if you appear to be completely fine and enjoying it on social media, the claim amount may be cut down. Or the case may also go in the favor of the other party.

If you don’t want that to happen, for some time, stay away from social media.

Final words

A workplace injury on an office trip can be highly frustrating. But being ignorant about it can make the overall situation even worse. That’s why it’s crucial to pay proper attention to what’s important.

In this post, we shared a list of things that you must do after getting injured on an office trip.

Hopefully, this was helpful.