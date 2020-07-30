The best time of the year to visit Japan

Japan is full of exciting attractions that can be visited year-round, as well as seasonal events that can only be experienced during certain months of the year.

Therefore, deciding what is the best time to visit Japan can sometimes be a difficult task and is rather subjective, depending on what exactly the visitor hopes to get out of their trip.

Below you’ll find a full list of considerations to help you decide the best month to visit Japan.

Visiting Japan by Season

One of the most important considerations to take into account when planning a trip to the country is the climate in Japan.

Summer in Japan tends to be generally hot and sticky, although temperates can vary wildly across the different islands.

Those looking for year-round balmy temperatures in Japan should head to the Okinawa islands, which boasts a constantly mild climate throughout all of the seasons and numerous golden beaches on which to enjoy it.

If the summer heat doesn’t appeal, the cool temperatures and low rainfall in both Spring and late Fall are ideal for exploring the Japanese countryside and the major attractions in the city.

Finally, winter in Japan can be quite cold in some regions, but it also means the arrival of the county’s yearly snowfall, perfect for skiing and snowboarding.

Other than climate constraints, there are also a number of budget considerations and seasonal attractions and activities that may help you decide the best month to go to Japan.

Japan in Spring

Spring is one of the most popular times for tourists to visit Japan, primarily because of the vibrant and colorful cherry blossom viewing festivals that take place in major city parks and rural beauty spots across the country, most often during the month of April.

Although April tends to be the cheapest month to fly to Japan, it is also one of the busiest for tourism in Japan, with the pink cherry blooms in Tokyo in particular consistently drawing large crowds.

The end of May is usually a much calmer time to visit Japan in the Spring. Queues for the major attractions tend to be shorter than during the month of April, and accommodation and transport costs also tend to be cheaper.

The Japanese Summer

Although summer in some parts of Japan can be incredibly hot and sticky, cooler temperates can be found in the mountainous areas of the country, making it an ideal time for those planning to hike some of the ancient trails in South Japan.

Summer is also the season of the Matsuri, a number of festivals that take place around local shrines and pay tribute to different Japanese deities and historical events.

The majority of Matsuri festivals involve spectacular, colorful parades and incredible fireworks displays. One of the most visually stunning is the Tenjin Matsuri Festival in Domestic travel in Japan is at its busiest during this time, and transportation and accommodation costs can be at their most expensive.

Another period that most travelers will want to avoid is the rainy reason in Japan, which usually lasts from the start of June until mid-July. Nevertheless, it does not tend to rain every day during this period, and the northern island of Hokkaido tends to be far less affected than the rest of the country.