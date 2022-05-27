How to arrange your eTA to Canada quickly and easily

Will you soon be travelling to the magnificent Canada? Then you will be surprised by its unparalleled beauty. Combine visits to vibrant cities with breathtaking hikes through one of its many National Parks, drive for hours in the middle of vast forests or alongside turquoise lakes, and experience Canadian culture at its best in out-of-the-way villages. Bear in mind, however, that one of the first things you have to do in order to prepare your trip is applying for an eTA for Canada . Read on to find out how to do this, but first check out the following must-see Canadian sights:

Canada highlights

Canada is a vast country, and of course there are too many sights to list here. We have made a short-list of the things you really shouldn’t miss if you go to Canada. Have a look at them before you start to apply for your eTA Canada!

Vancouver

With its mountainous setting and urban beaches, Vancouver is also known as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Downtown Vancouver is beautifully situated on a peninsula in the Strait of Georgia and is truly a feast for the eyes.

Niagara Falls

This is Canada’s most famous natural attraction and attracts millions of visitors every year. These spectacular waterfalls tumble down at a height of approximately 57 metres! You can see the falls from a short distance from different angles.

Nahanni National Park

The Mackenzie Mountains lie in an area that the Canadian authorities have deliberately kept unspoiled, and have designated as Nahanni National Park Reserve. Full of limestone caves and gorges, this park is great for nature lovers.

Quebec

Historic Quebec is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Canada’s finest historic gems. The upper and lower town are home to many beautiful old buildings.

Banff National Park

In the heart of the imposing Rocky Mountains lies this spectacular nature reserve, where you can admire some of Canada’s most beautiful scenery and hike for hours.

This is just a small selection of all the great places to visit in Canada. If you are convinced, then start applying for your eTA right away!

Applying for an eTA in Canada

As a British traveller, you are required to show an eTA or a visa when entering Canada. This rule also applies to children (unless you have a Canadian passport). This eTA only applies if you plan to stay up to 6 months in Canada and will not be working or studying there. If you are going to study, you will need a visa.

Don’t be put off by the fact that you have to arrange an eTA when you travel to Canada. It’s really quite simple these days. In just a few steps and one click, the eTA is in your hands!

Apply online

Why go through the trouble of figuring everything out when you can do it easily? Just follow the next 3 steps and you will have your eTA in no time:

1. Fill in an online application form to get your eTA application started. Do this as soon as possible, so you are sure to be on time. Filling it out will take you no more than 5 minutes.

2. Pay for your eTA online. The eTA for Canada costs only 19.95 pounds, and can easily be paid for through online banking.

3. Wait until your eTA for Canada arrives in your email. Keep an eye on it (also your spam). It usually takes up to a few days before it arrives.

Is your eTA for Canada urgent? No problem at all. You can also submit an urgent application, which will get your eTA in your mailbox within 20 minutes. You can submit multiple applications at the same time with only one form.

For additional information about your eTA or visa application to Canada and other countries, please check this video about the eTA Canada application .

Things to keep in mind

You should take into account a couple of things before you start the application process for your eTA. There are a number of requirements for obtaining this travel document. These requirements are clearly described when you apply online. So take a good look at them! Once you have applied for an eTA, it is valid for 5 years. As you can see, applying for an eTA for Canada is very simple . Apply now, and you can continue dreaming about your future trip to this amazing country!