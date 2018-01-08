Enjoy endless entertainment at Yas Theme Parks

Booking endless entertainment at Yas Theme Parks has never been easier for families, with the introduction of flexible payment options for all online purchases across the theme parks. Guests can now avail flexible payment plans when purchasing their annual passes or tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi while enjoying convenient installment plans split into three or four monthly payments.

“We are committed to continuously elevating our services at Yas Theme Parks and attractions to ensure guests can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment with ease”, said Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, VP of Operations at Farah Experiences. “With our newly updated list of payment options, guests can plan their visit to our Theme Parks with peace of mind and greater flexibility. Furthermore, guests can confidently invest in Annual Passes for the whole family, giving them the best value for money without having to worry about the up-front costs.”

From Ferrari-inspired experiences at the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, aquatic adventures at the one-of-a-kind waterpark Yas Waterworld, to fan-favorite Animation characters and DC Super Heroes at the incredibly immersive Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, enjoying an unforgettable day out at Yas Theme Parks is just a click away.

Ferrari World was voted ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021 at World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi was named Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021 at World Travel Awards.