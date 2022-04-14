Where to celebrate Fourth of July in the US

In celebration of the US Independence Day, Fourth of July is a federal holiday with events across the country for all to join in on. From beachfront fireworks, barbecues and concerts to authentic American parades and games, the summertime festivities are a prime time to experience American neighbourhoods and cities.

Columbia’s Glorious 4th of July Celebration, Tuolumne, California

Located in the heart of California’s Mother Lode, Columbia State Historic Park is a living gold rush town featuring the largest single collection of existing gold-rush era structures in the state. There’s no better way to spend the 4th than by partaking in authentic American traditions such as needle in the haystack, egg relay, greased pole contest and a five-way tug-o-war. The day begins with a Flag Raising and Black Powder Musket Salute by the Columbia Militia, followed by a community parade and barbeque. http://www.visittuolumne.com

Independence Day in Naples, Florida’s Paradise Coast

Naples will come alive on the 4 July with a commemorative parade and beachside fireworks display. The lavish community is known for its sandy white beaches, small-town feel and exclusive shopping streets, which will be decorated with festival paraphernalia for the celebratory parade. The palm-lined roads will guide visitors down to the famed beaches and iconic Naples Pier come evening, where a spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky. Florida’s Paradise Coast

ADVERTISEMENT

Rooftop drinks and a movie in West Hollywood, California

West Hollywood’s chic rooftop bar at E.P & L.P collaborates with Melrose Rooftop Theatre, and will be screening none other than Independence Day on the 4 July this year. As part of their alfresco screening series, a ticket for a three-course dinner and film, or screening only, can be purchased to enjoy the classic. As the sun sets over West Hollywood, the rooftop will be a prime spot for enjoying the Hollywood Hills views and spectacular firework displays around the city. http://www.visitwesthollywood.com

Fireworks and festivals in Greater Palm Springs, California

Celebrate across Greater Palm Springs with multiple free events this Fourth of July. Head to Civic Centre Park, the largest of Palm Desert’s parks, for the annual Independence Day event in the Coachella Valley. The Amphitheatre will be the centre of the evening with a favourite Southern California act, Swing Cats Big Band with the Swing Kittens, as well as music synchronised fireworks and a variety of street food and drink vendors. http://www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com

Family festivities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

There are numerous Independence Day celebrations set to take place across Pittsburgh this July, but a family favourite is the Fourth of July firework display at the city’s iconic Point State Park. From 4 pm, the park will host family-friendly activities including face painting and games, with live music and dancing throughout the evening. The event will culminate with a breathtaking firework display above the Pittsburgh skyline at 9.35 pm. http://www.visitpittsburgh.com

Big Bay Boom in San Diego, California

San Diego’s Big Bay Boom is the largest fireworks show in California. Taking place at 9 pm on 4 July, fireworks are simultaneously let off from four barges around San Diego Bay, transforming the night sky into a dazzling display of colour and light. There are plenty of places to sit back and watch the show. Visitors can make the experience extra special on-board the USS Midway Museum, where the best seats in the house are on its flight deck. http://www.sandiego.org

Beach festivities in Santa Barbara, California

The City of Santa Barbara’s traditional Fourth of July beachfront celebration will be back this year. Visitors will be able to enjoy festivities at the beautiful Santa Barbara waterfront along West Beach on Independence Day for an afternoon and evening of food, music, fireworks, and fun for all ages. http://www.visitcalifornia.com

Fourth on the Field at Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, California

One of the most popular ways to spend Independence Day is the Fourth on the Field at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Celebrate 4 July at the famed ballpark and witness an incredible performance by Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. Gates open at 7 pm with the concert starting at 8 pm. The evening will end at 9:30 pm with a unique fireworks display choreographed to the live orchestra. http://www.visitsacramento.com

Independence Day BBQ, Tenaya Lodge, Yosemite Mariposa, California

This Fourth of July visitors can enjoy a classic Tenaya Lodge barbecue from 6 pm through to 9 pm, featuring live entertainment allowing guests to dance their way through the evening, as well as enjoy all of those delicious barbecue favourites. Get a taste for delicious classic menu items such as tri-tip, chicken, burgers, salads, corn on the cob, apple cobbler, s’mores and more. Prices from £16 for children and £37 for adults. http://www.yosemite.com

Star-Spangled Symphony & 4 July Block Party, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Celebrate Independence Day in style in Colorado Springs this year. This Fourth of July, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will present Star-Spangled Symphony & 4 July Block Party, a free concert located at the Pikes Peak Centre in downtown Colorado Springs. An all-American celebration, the indoor concert will continue outside with food stalls, a beer garden and screens broadcasting the exciting concert. http://www.colorado.com

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth, Seattle

With numerous experiences spread across one lake, Fourth of July in Seattle is a celebration to remember. At the north end of Lake Union, Gas Works Park offers a fun-filled family festival with numerous interactive activities, including a special kids’ zone and a food marketplace. The sound stage will see music performances throughout the day and will continue through the night with an added glow-in-the-dark dance party. At the south end of the lake, Lake Union Park provides the best seating in the house. Expect amazing views teamed with a live DJ set and a great selection of food and cocktails. To top this exciting celebration off, guests can experience the nation’s best firework display across the natural amphitheatre from the many viewpoints on offer. http://www.visitseattle.org