Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa - An Oasis of Bliss

Welcome to the Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a new 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

Built to blend in perfect harmony with the surrounding environment, using materials such as bamboo, natural stones and Langhi Langhi leaves and a direct focus on energy efficiency and environment preservation, the Resort combines tropical scenery with modern design, creating atmospheres of natural and informal elegance, offering the ideal setting for guests to build new and memorable experiences.

Located on the Raa Atoll, in the northern part of the Maldives archipelago, this Deluxe All-Inclusive Resort is surrounded by 1,5 km of soft white sand, on a lush private 20 hectares island and features 120 villas, 60 of which are located on the island and 60 directly on the sea the property recently won World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2022 at the World Travel Awards.

BTN were there to capture this moment and find out more about this award winning luxury resort.



BTN: Congratulations on your success at the Word Travel Awards winning the prestigious title of World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2022. What does this award mean to your hotel, and more importantly your management and staff that have clearly worked hard to ensure your customers receive a world-class level of service?

ADVERTISEMENT

EMR: We are truly delighted to have won the prestigious title of World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2022. The World Travel Awards is considered as Oscars for Travel Industry and truly humbled that Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa have won World category titles for 3 consecutive years.

Thanks to our wonderful guests, our passionate Team members, and fabulous World travel awards Team for this prestigious recognition.

BTN. How do you intend to promote this success both internally and externally, ensuring future and repeat customers are aware of your victory and growing reputation in the luxury resort and villa market?

EMR: The prestigious title a true recognition to showcase the genuine and incredible experiences our team provides to our Guests. We had organized special cocktail celebrations at the Resort to celebrate this victory with our Guests and a staff party to Thank our amazing teams who continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our Guests. We will continue to promote this on social media and planning another special event for our Guests during the Festive season at the end of the year.

BTN. What plans have you in the near future to ensure that your property and its services stay at the very top of expectations from future customers.

EMR: We will continue to surprise our Guests and offer personalized experiences for our Guests by leveraging on the collective strengths and experiences of the Emerald Team. At Emerald Resorts, we pay great attention to Guest’s feedback and continuously improve our product and service offerings. From our Managing Director Mr. Aldo Scarapicchia to every team member working in Emerald Resorts, we start our day reading the Guest reviews and their suggestions.

BTN: Do you have plans to improve your green credentials and are your guests seeking more of this type of service in todays times where the climate is facing an onslaught like never before.

EMR: We are continuously thriving to reduce our carbon footprint and impact on the environment. This year we have started Food composing facility to turn the leftover food waste from our resorts’ restaurants to organic compost. The food waste is composted to make soil rich for the Resorts vegetable and herb gardens. Orchid garden, Water bottling plant, glass crusher, coconut shredding machine, LED lighting, Solar water heaters are some of the green initiatives we have already implemented on the Island. Next year we will focus on improving the condition of our Reefs, energy saving and educational programs for the nearby local communities.

BTN. There is a growing trend for wellness and spa vacations in this time sensitive and busy tech filled world, how are you addressing this and what plans do you have for this area in the future.

EMR: The Wellness programs at Emerald Spa offers holistic range of experiences to rejuvenate, transform and awaken your senses. We will elevate the Wellness experiences by introducing therapeutic treatments, ayurvedic treatments combined with detox and personalized diet program.

At Emerald the Spa is a destination within itself, hence the name Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.

BTN: The Maldives government has announced a ban on single use plastics by 2023; do you think the government is doing enough to support initiatives that you yourselves are obviously making in supporting sustainability and green tourism?

EMR: Phasing out single use plastics is a great initiative and shows the commitment by Maldives Government. We are plastic waste free island since the opening of the Resort. We are working with our suppliers to reduce the packaging waste and usage of encouraging the use of recyclable materials. We will create more awareness among our Guests, Team members and local communities to promote green practices.

BTN. You have four excellent dining venues offering a varied selection of dining options, are there any plans to change or add to the menus currently catered for at these venues?

EMR: We are committed to enhance the dining experiences for our Guests and our relentless determination is to offer the best in luxury cuisine. Our South American restaurant – Amazonico will offer an elaborate Peruvian cuisine and our Guests could look forward to these signature experiences from December 2022. We have changed our menus in all our restaurants to ensure our Repeat Guests continue to enjoy unique experiences every time they stay with us.

If you would like to know more about this amazing resort and the special offers they run, contact them at https://www.emerald-maldives.com/