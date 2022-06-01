A Taste of Tuscany at Villa Saletta

Enjoy La Dolce Vita with friends and family at a luxury Tuscan Villa

One of the most memorable aspects of a Tuscan villa holiday is spending time with family and friends. A private villa escape is a perfect opportunity to gather your favourite people together and enjoy a true taste of Tuscany.

Villa Saletta, not far from Florence and Pisa, offers three beautifully restored country houses each with their own private gardens, terraces, and pools. Each elegant villa is designed for ultimate relaxation, featuring large living areas, modern kitchens, and an abundance of indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces.

At Villa Saletta, activities and experiences are led by the seasons with long days and balmy evenings providing the perfect backdrop for year-round alfresco living. For food and wine lovers, Villa Saletta is the perfect destination, with excellent local farms and producers surrounding the estate. It’s no surprise that vacations are often transformed into gourmet experiences bursting with the flavours of Tuscany.

A stay at Villa Saletta often revolves around the table, with long lazy lunches drifting into relaxed evening meals, with a little local exploration in between. Here, good food and fine wine go hand in hand, with in-house villa cooking classes being a great way to relax with friends and family.

Experience a traditional cooking class and learn the art of pasta-making and the secrets to creating delicious Tuscan desserts. For those that love a good BBQ, the local grocer will supply a Tuscan butcher’s box filled with mouth-watering local delicacies such as Bistecca Fiorentina, wild boar (Cinghiale) sausages, Cinta Senese pork chops, and high-quality seasonal produce. Villa Saletta’s award-winning boutique winery can organise private cellar tours, wine tastings and even specially prepared sunset picnics on a hillside overlooking the vineyards below, all from within the comfort and convenience of the estate.

For a truly Tuscan foodie experience, guests can discover the thrill of a classic truffle hunt with local hunters and their skilled truffle hounds. Savour the results of their efforts with a delicious truffle-infused lunch, prepared using their very own freshly unearthed Tuscan truffles.

To celebrate a special occasion, Villa Saletta’s guests can indulge in an elegant gourmet dinner prepared in their villa by a professional chef. Paired with excellent wines from the estate, meals here are unforgettable, enjoyed on a private terrace with views of the surrounding hills and beyond.

For a sense of total tranquillity combined with an authentic taste of Tuscany, then look no further than Villa Saletta.

Historic properties available for rent at Villa Saletta:

Fagnana – A charming 19th-century farmhouse with a limonaia annex, set atop a hilltop with far-reaching views across the valleys below. Sleeps 14 with 8 bedrooms.

Valle – Elegant country house featuring a historic tower, set within a tranquil secluded valley. Also includes the old hayloft which offers separate accommodations. Sleeps 13 with 7 bedrooms.

Casolore – Secluded and peaceful Swiss-chalet-style hunting lodge set on a wooded hillside above the valley. Sleeps 6 with 3 bedrooms.

www.villasaletta.com