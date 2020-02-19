CLC World - peer award finalists for charity work

CLC World Resorts & Hotels is proud to be a shortlisted finalist for The Peer Awards ‘Collaborating with Charities’ award, relating to their charity initiative, CLC World Charity Holidays.

The Peer Awards recognises innovation in business through the sharing of inspirational ideas. Finalists in the awards are themselves the judging panel, allowing the dissemination of those ideas across business sectors and regions.

Graham Wilding, UK Managing Director, said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted for this award. The quality of submissions is very high and it has been both inspiring and insightful to review the work others are putting into Corporate Responsibility, People and Performance, and Customer Engagement.

CLC World Charity Holidays was born from the realisation that there is a real need for holidays and breaks away for many people in the UK. As a holiday company, we are in the fortunate position to provide that time away.”

Since its inception in 2016, the initiative has awarded almost 500 weeks of CLC World free holiday accommodation to a variety of causes including Carers Trust, Give Us Time, Bodie Hodges Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Holiday Fund and Dreams Come True, with a further 200+ weeks allocated for 2020.

Presentation of The Peer Awards will take place on February 28th at Fortnum and Mason, London.