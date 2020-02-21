If you are planning a vacation to Dubai, there are plenty of great experiences you will be able to look forward to. From arranging private yacht rental in Dubai to explore in style to taking afternoon tea at the fabulous ‘7-star’ Burj Al Arab, you can take in some incredible experiences that will leave you with lasting memories.

When it comes to attractions and places of interest to visit, you will certainly have no shortage of choice when you head to Dubai. You can expect a diverse itinerary that offers a host of excitement, and there is something for everyone to look forward to. In this article, we will look at some of the top attractions and sights to enjoy during your time in Dubai.

Attractions to Add to Your Itinerary

Whatever your tastes and preferences when it comes to exploring and having fun, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Dubai. Some of the top attractions to enjoy in Dubai include:

Dubai Museum

If you want to explore the history and take in some fascinating exhibits, make sure you pay a visit to the Dubai Museum. Situated in the Al-Fahidi Fort, the museum dates back to the late 1700s and was once a defense for Dubai Creek. You will find all sorts of exhibits to explore here including weaponry, vessels, and even musical instruments. There are also many artifacts in display, some of which are thousands of years old.

Bastakia Quarter

The Bastakia Old Quarter dates back to the latter part of the 19th century and was once home to rich Persian merchants dealing in the likes of textiles and pearls. When you visit this neighborhood, also known as the Al-Fahidi neighborhood, you can take in the charming limestone buildings and Arabian architecture. You will also find cafes and shops here as well as attractions such as the Majlis Gallery.

Burj Khalifa

No visit to Dubai would be complete without a visit to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Kahlifa. This is an iconic landmark in Dubai and stands at close to 830 meters. You can go up to the observation area and enjoy incredible views of the city, and if you do this at night, you can get some incredible photos of the skyline. Also, make sure you take in the gorgeous gardens and water features outside the building.

Dubai Mall

For those who love shopping, Dubai is like Paradise, particularly when you pay a visit to the famous Dubai Mall. Here, you will find plenty of exciting shops to explore as well as attractions such as the Dubai Aquarium. There are plenty of places to grab a drink and enjoy a bite to eat as well as live entertainment. You can even try out the skating rink if you consider yourself steady on your feet. If you visit in January or February, you can also enjoy the Dubai Shopping Festival here.

As you can see, there are lots of great experiences to enjoy in Dubai, which is why this is a great place for your next vacation.