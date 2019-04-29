Château de Bois Rigaud inaugurates its new wedding venue in France

Château de Bois Rigaud, the magical castle nestling in the breathtaking Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes countryside of France has announced the inauguration of its brand new wedding venue.

Château de Bois Rigaud, a unique event venue in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, is perfect for newly engaged couples to reserve their wedding spot in the heart of France.

Château de Bois Rigaud is nestled in wooded gardens on the hills of the beautiful Auvergne region - an undeniably romantic setting for an intimate wedding in France.

Conveniently located just 40 minutes from Clermont-Ferrand, Château de Bois Rigaud features newly renovated buildings adjacent to the site of the original castle, offering a breathtaking panoramic view of Monts du Livradois-Forez.

With 8 bedrooms, a private apartment and two stunning ballrooms, Château de Bois Rigaud feels like a luxurious home-from-home for couples and their guests. Every room within the wedding venue is individually designed and adorned with lavish contemporary paintings, and brides and grooms are particularly fond of the master en-suite bedroom.

Couples can organize a wedding ceremony anywhere within the French gardens of the property.

For the ideal wedding cocktail or an al fresco dinner, a marquee is available in the gardens of the property.

The Château’s professional events team can help determine the perfect space while executing every request flawlessly. The venue can accommodate up to 120 guests.

Every wedding is unique and carried out to the highest standard.

By selecting Château de Bois Rigaud, couples are treating their guests not only to a calming venue, but also some of the finest castle in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

