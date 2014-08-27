Cain International Invests in Aman Group to Support Global Expansion Strategy

Cain International (“Cain”), the privately held investment firm focused on real estate-backed opportunities, together with The Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), has today announced a $900 million investment into Aman Group to support the brand’s global expansion of ultra- luxury hotels and branded residences. The transaction values Aman Group at $3 billion.

Each Aman property is inspired and informed by the landscape and culture it resides within. Woven through that is an attention to detail that underpins seamless, discreet service. Serene wellness spas and clinics, where ancient healing traditions take on a modern sensibility. A deep love and respect for the astonishing gifts of the natural world. And, as always, a resolve to making anything possible. It’s no wonder they are multiple award winners of the World Travel Awards for its luxurious global properties each and every year.

Aman Group comprises a collection of 34 hotels across 20 countries, 12 of which include Aman Branded Residences, with nine further hotels and residences projects currently under construction. A committed pipeline of additional destinations has been secured in countries including the United States, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and across Europe. Affiliates of Aman own or part-own 16 of the 34 hotels, although such ownership interests were not part of this transaction.

Since Vlad Doronin, Owner, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, acquired the group in 2014, the business has invested significantly in managerial talent and integrated professional system upgrades to preserve Aman’s unrivalled offering while increasing operational efficiency and margins, alongside an expansion of the brand with several new developments.

The investment will be used to enhance the existing portfolio, drive the construction pipeline of new Aman and Janu-branded properties, and support the acquisition and development of additional sites.

“We are excited to be investing in this phenomenal brand and look forward to building upon our longstanding partnership with Vlad and his team,” said Jonathan Goldstein, CEO and co- founder of Cain International. “As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, we expect to see a growing desire for travellers and investors alike to prioritize experiences supported by preeminent brands like Aman. This investment represents a unique opportunity to further enhance this portfolio of unrivalled destinations.”

Speaking on the PIF and Cain investments, Vlad Doronin, Owner, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: “My long-term strategic vision has been to continue to grow the Aman brand in key markets, all with Aman Branded Residences, as well as creating an ultra-luxury ecosystem which offers the complete Aman lifestyle. We have set the foundation over the last eight years, celebrating the brand’s DNA while continuing our growth in global cities and remote destinations. The investment from PIF and Cain International is a vote of confidence in my vision and the work the team has done over the last eight years, cementing the brand’s evolution and ability to deliver this vision at pace. Together we will deliver considerable growth and maximise the extraordinary potential of Aman.”

In June, Cain announced Aman as the flagship operator at One Beverly Hills, the 17.5-acre mixed-use urban resort it is developing in Beverly Hills. The firm is also in partnership with Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group on multiple projects in South Florida including two luxury condominium towers in Miami and 830 Brickell, a 725- foot Class-A office tower in the city’s emerging financial district.