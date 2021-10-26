BTN interview: Thoyyib Mohamed, chief executive, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation

The Maldives has been honoured with the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Thoyyib Mohamed, chief executive of the Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Thoyyib Mohamed: We are thrilled to receive the prestigious award of Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2021 from World Travel Awards.

The entire tourism industry in the Maldives has been working hard to position Maldives as a leading destination.

Our resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, hotels and all the different industries that support and uphold the tourism industry are all working towards the same goal.

Therefore, winning such a prestigious award is a boost in confidence for us and assures us that we are on the right track.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote the Maldives as we move into 2022?

TM: These prestigious wins at the 28th World Travel Awards will assist us in strengthening the brand image and further enhance brand presence globally.

We have also secured multiple awards in various categories over the years including the World’s Leading Airport Resort, World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort, World’s Most Romantic Resort and World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort.

These awards show the world that the Maldives as a tourist destination is unmatched.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates the Maldives from its competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean?

TM: The Maldives is an incredibly unique destination.

Our geographical formation ensures that all our islands are naturally separated from each other, thus ensuring unparalleled safety through natural social distancing.

During such a time as this, travellers are seeking isolation, distancing, serenity, and safety.

The Maldives offers it all.

Also, the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives, the sheer level of services and amenities and the different options open for visitors makes Maldives special amongst other destinations.

