Accessible tour operator is a finalist in two categories at the NSW tourism awards

Cocky Guides specialise in providing unique, multi-sensory adventures for the blind and low-vision community. Cocky Guides has been recognised as an outstanding tourism business, nominated as finalists for the mainstream Tour & Transport Operators category and Excellence in Accessible Tourism.

Cocky Guides Founder James (Buck) McFarlane says, “As a specialised accessible tourism operator, it is great to be a finalist for Excellence in Accessible Tourism. However, our team are also very excited to let our travellers know about our success as finalists in the mainstream Tours & Transport Operators category. We work hard to make travel naturally accessible at the destinations we visit. Our recognition as a finalist in this category is exceptional for our travellers, trip leaders and tourism partners.”

Cocky Guides business model connects communities and industry by providing group support to help blind and low vision Australians, allowing travellers to increase independence and confidence in new environments. During the awards qualifying period, which was predominant during COVID, Cocky Guides returned almost one-quarter of a million dollars to the tourism industry across airlines, land transport, accommodation, hospitality, attractions, and activities.

James says, “During COVID, there was plenty of opportunities for us to explore Regional NSW with our frequent travellers. We were delighted to present Mudgee, Australia’s recently awarded Top Tourism Town and Berrima, Australia’s recently awarded Small Tourism Town, to blind and low vision Australians. We also enjoyed working with Nicole from Country Food Trails in Orange, whose business is also a finalist in the New Tourism Business category!’

Do you have a friend or relative that is blind or has low vision? Share Cocky Guides on socials to discover what we do. Keep up to date with regular newsletters, group tours or request a tailored trip at www.cockyguides.com.au