BTN interview: Mahmoud Omar, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has been honoured with the title of Saudi Arabia’s Leading New Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Mahmoud Omar, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Mahmoud Omar: We are really delighted to have won, proud of this recognition.

A big thank-you to everyone who voted for us.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road as we move into 2022?

MO: Winning this prestigious award increases our motivation to move forward with our passion on delivering the best hotel experience for our guests to pursue their personal and professional passions.

This award will be durable reminder of our achievement and encouraging us as a team that we are capable to do more for our clients and implementing the brand values, because we share their same passion for moving forward, for never settling, and because when they succeed, we succeed.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road from its competitors in the Middle East?

MO: With its scenic skyscraper views, Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road has a prime location on the Northern Ring Branch Road.

The hotel offers personalised service and thoughtful amenities, has modern, beautifully-appointed room furniture and ambiance, business suites that includes terrace overlooking Riyadh City and King Abdullah Financial District.

A comfortable destination boasts easy access to the city’s top attractions, Riyadh Park, U Walk and the top shopping malls.

Wide lobby that inspires and accommodates our guests enabling them to seamlessly move around between Circles Lounge and the workstation to merge work with fun.

Our guests can use Mobile Key to open their room, get access to the fitness centre and more with the mobile application.

